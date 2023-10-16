Good news for a change: the Budapest Demographic Summit

The world is awash with disturbing news: war in Ukraine, war in Israel, Europe going down the tubes, RFK Jr running as an independent (how dare he?). While World War III could well be upon us, the most grievously underreported story — an event that essentially never was in US media — occurred in the little country that could. That occasion was the Budapest Demographic Summit, a gathering of global significance. What could be more important than the continuation of the species?

Global appeal

This was the fifth biennial Budapest Demographic Summit, held from September 14-16. While Hungary’s fertility crisis is like that of many countries, their avidly pro-family government understands that it will take more than a few family-friendly fellow countrymen to stave off extinction. So they’ve taken the initiative and reached out to pro-natalists worldwide.

Like previous Summits, the confab at the Budapest Museum of Fine Arts was teeming with kindred spirits. Among them were Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant church leaders, as well as Muslims and Jews. The star-studded lineup included Canada’s Dr Jordan Peterson, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić, Tanzanian Vice President Philip Isdor Mpango, and Dr Sahiba Gafarova, Chair of the Azeri National Assembly.

There were also government representatives from Turkey, Kazakhstan and Qatar. America’s Nobel Prize Laureate in Economics, James J. Heckman, made the trip. The Summit was a thoroughly multicultural gathering, pro-family to the core. Multicultural and pro-family? Sure – though possibly confusing to a gender studies professor.

Dr Peterson, as usual, captivated the crowd with plain-spoken common sense, saying that a “long-term, monogamous, child-centric relationship should be the ideal goal for everyone in society…”

Another rock star was Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. Introducing Ms Meloni, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán commented:

We thought Italy would never have a patriotic, family-loving, Christian government again.

****

It is important for children to have a father and a mother.

****

Freedom without authority descends into chaos, and authority without freedom becomes authoritarianism.

No wonder the PC types want him cancelled.

While PM Orbán’s introduction was a hard act to follow, PM Meloni was more than up to the task. She spoke with her usual passion, exhorting that children and families should be “top priority” for governments. She also noted that the now half-century-plus birth dearth is unprecedented, something not previously triggered even by war and economic depression. Ms. Meloni said that all of Europe needs to wake up to the crisis.

How did Hungary become the global epicentre of pro-family activism?

Hungary’s ‘big guy’

He’s the strong man; autocrat; dictator; xenophobe. Such is the deluge of disparagement rained down upon the planet’s most pro-family leader, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. He is the legitimate ‘big guy’ in Hungary – unlike the ‘big guy’ in Biden-speak.

Mr Orbán understands that demography is destiny. He wants to secure the destiny of his people, that European tribe commonly known as Hungarians.

For more than a millennium, the Magyars have lived in Europe’s Carpathian Basin. They don’t want to move elsewhere, and they don’t want those from elsewhere to displace them.

So rather than take the coward’s way out, nullify the nation and inundate their country with cheap labour through hari-kari open-border immigration, they’ve decided to give it a go and try to replace themselves. As yours truly once said, “Orbán wants Hungarians to run the country, do the work, and sire the next generation.”

That’s Hungary for Hungarians. Sounds reasonable to me. It is also why Mr. Orbán is both so popular at home and so detested abroad by small-minded minions of modernity.

Given national fertility statistics from the past few years, pro-family folks have reason to take encouragement from Hungary. However, the path to replacement-level fertility is not a steady linear progression. Some years are better than others. So many factors are involved.

But the PM is a man on a mission and has emerged as the planet’s most high-profile family-friendly world leader. Yes, this is frowned upon by globalist types. The attacks are constant. Mr Orbán’s reaction? “[T]hat only makes us tougher. There will be no change. If anyone thinks that they can achieve change by pressing for it and exerting pressure, they do not know Hungarians.” I like this guy.