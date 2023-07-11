Government that can’t define woman plans to censor ‘misinformation’ online

In an exchange that will live on in infamy, Federal Senator for South Australia Alex Antic last year asked a panel of Australia’s top medical experts representing the Department of Health one decidedly uncomplicated question, namely, What is a woman?

His question was met with awkward silence and blank stares.

The Senator pushed harder, insisting, “Department of Health. Definition of a man. Definition of a woman. Anyone?”

Finally, aware that he was the most senior health bureaucrat in the room — not to mention the nation — the department’s secretary Professor Brendan Murphy stammered, “There… look… I think there are a variety of definitions… and I think… Perhaps to give a more fulsome answer we should take that on notice.”

“You’re going to take on notice the question of what a woman is?” Senator Antic responded incredulously.

Professor Murphy, who clearly knew he would upset the woke apple cart if he aired his true thoughts on the subject, doubled down on his feigned uncertainty:

No, well there are a variety of… it’s a very… it’s a very… ah… it’s a very contested space at the moment Senator… There are definitions in terms of how people identify themselves so we’re happy to provide our working definition on that.

The height of irony

Now, just over a year later, the same government that could not define one of the simplest biological facts in the universe is planning to hit Big Tech companies with millions of dollars in fines if they allow so-called ‘misinformation’ on their platforms.

The bill, released late last month in draft exposure form by Communications Minister Michelle Rowland, is titled the Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2023.

If enacted, the legislation will give the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) sweeping powers to punish social media companies that fail to police speech the government deems untrue.

And in a clause that would make even George Orwell blush, the bill specifies that “content that is authorised by the Commonwealth or a State” along with “professional news content” will be immune from those powers.

So what happens if Australian governments or mainstream news outlets — unwittingly or otherwise — were to spread misinformation via their social channels?

Australians do not need to imagine such a scenario, for they just lived through one.