Harvard’s moral decay began decades ago

As a graduate of Harvard, I was more amused than surprised at its recent humiliation in the media. Its recently appointed President, Claudine Gay, appeared before a Congressional committee to explain why her university had not immediately repudiated calls for genocide of Jews and disciplined the offending students. She fumbled the ball: we believe in free speech … we reject bullying and harassment … it depends on the context etc, etc.

Dr Gay apologised afterwards; everybody apologised afterwards. But the damage was done. Her evasive words blew a gaping hole in Harvard’s famous motto, “Veritas” – truth.

“Truth, what is truth?” said somebody famous a long time ago. Is anyone still asking that question at Harvard?

I was a student there a very long time ago, but even then there probably weren't many believers in the faculty. There was one astonishing exception – William Alfred, who was a bit like an American J.R.R. Tolkien, and like Tolkien, an expert on Beowulf. But he also wrote a long-running Broadway play, Hogan’s Goat. He attended Mass every morning at the local Catholic parish.

I wasn’t smart enough to be harmed by them, but I’d describe most of my lecturers as sceptical atheists. One of my professors was Michael Walzer, still a luminary of the American Left and an expert on “just wars”. Nowadays he is defending Israel in the Gaza War. I don’t know if he believed in veritas, but at least he believed – and still does -- in decency and thoughtful debate.

More typical, I think, was one of Harvard’s stars at the time, Willard Quine, a logician and “one of the most influential philosophers of the 20th century” according to his obituary in the New York Times. I’m sure that he didn’t believe in veritas. Once Quine was asked by a journalist, “what is the meaning of life?” He responded:

"Life is algid, life is fulgid. Life is what the least of us make most of us feel the least of us make the most of. Life is a burgeoning, a quickening of the dim primordial urge in the murky wastes of time."

In other words: you cretinous moron, “life” has no “meaning”. That was the early 70s. Even then, veritas was not cool then at Harvard. Claudine Gay’s weaselly equivocations have been a long time in coming.

What accelerated the process between then and now was post-modernism. As a movement, PoMo seems to have lost its cachet, but in fact, it is the air we breathe nowadays, even at Harvard. It fills our nostrils and infects our dreams. Its foundation is that there is no veritas and that life is the bold adventure of navigating stormy seas without a chart and without a pilot -- and a non-negligible probability of drowning. With no theological or philosophical commitment to veritas, Harvard was defenceless. It was perfectly predictable that honourable agnosticism would succumb to moral anarchy.