Harvard University ranked worst school for free speech in America

The oldest institution of higher learning in the United States has been named the worst for free speech in the nation.

Harvard University, originally founded by Puritans fleeing England in search of tolerance, scored 0.0 out of a possible 100 points on this year’s College Free Speech Rankings.

Published by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), the report aggregated the responses of over 55,000 students from more than 250 colleges and universities nationwide.

Harvard, also the wealthiest academic institution in the world, earned FIRE’s first-ever zero rating, and in fact attained a negative 10.69 score until the research outfit decided on 0.0 as its lowest allowable rating.

Cancelled

Among the main reasons for Harvard’s dismal placing this year was how the Ivy League School treated its faculty who hold insufficiently woke opinions: nine professors or researchers faced calls to be punished or fired for what they had said or written. Seven of the nine were ultimately disciplined for their speech.

The almost four-century-old Cambridge, Massachusetts University trailed the next-worst school on the list by a full 11 points.

Coming in second-last place was the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, followed by the University of South Carolina in Columbia, Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and New York’s Fordham University.

FIRE called Harvard’s record “abysmal”, though the result did not surprise Sean Stevens, FIRE’s director of polling and analytics.

“We’ve done these rankings for years now, and Harvard is consistently near the bottom,” Stevens told the New York Post. He said that while he thought it was impossible for a school to earn a negative score, Harvard managed the feat because “they’ve had so many scholar sanctions”.

FIRE’s polling, conducted in partnership with research firm College Pulse, uncovered a number of alarming statistics.