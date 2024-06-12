Has Biden weaponised the Justice Department to pursue a morally bankrupt agenda?

If all these events didn’t churn enough stomachs, consider the story of Eithan Haim, a courageous surgeon-turned-whistleblower who alerted the public to transgender surgery taking place at Texas Children’s Hospital.

The hospital was vocally supportive of so-called “gender medicine” until public pressure forced CEO Mark Wallace to shut down the clinic. In secret, however, a band of surgeons continued administering puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and Frankensteinish surgery to children as young as 11.

Last year, Dr Haim provided an anonymous tip and damning documents to journalist Christopher Rufo, prompting a media firestorm that led Texas lawmakers to ban the practice before the week was out.

Soon, Dr Haim learned that he was being targeted by federal prosecutors for his whistleblowing, at which point he decided to go public, sitting down for an hour-long interview with Rufo in January this year.

EXCLUSIVE: A whistleblower at Texas Children's exposed the hospital's secret child sex-change program. The Biden Administration threatened to prosecute him. Now, Dr. Eitan Haim has decided to reveal his identity, so he can speak the truth about transgender medicine. pic.twitter.com/XOcdQj1FKQ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 10, 2024

Earlier this month, Haim was greeted at his home by US marshals issuing him with a court summons on four felony counts of violating HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). Dr Haim is yet to learn the extent of the charges he faces, but as reported by the National Review, the case against him seems rather suspect:

Rufo, who reviewed the records himself before publishing the initial article, denies that the documents exposed the personal information of patients. “For my own part, I can confirm that nothing in the information provided to me identified any individual; all the documents were, in fact, carefully redacted,” the journalist wrote in his latest City Journal story, in which he broke the news that Haim had been indicted.

Assistant US attorney for the Southern District of Texas Tina Ansari, whose office is leading the criminal investigation, argues Haim had no right to share the medical records of minor patients with the public.

However, she neglected to mention that the documents disclosed were not patient charts, were redacted to protect sensitive patient information, and complied with HIPAA, which permits anonymized information to be disclosed generally, and even protected information can be publicized if it’s used to stop egregious medical misconduct.

Dr Haim will face court next Monday.

In the meantime, Americans are left to ponder the machinations of a woke White House that is yet to find a norm it won’t violate in pursuit of a morally bankrupt agenda.

Separation of powers be damned, Biden will enjoy full use of his personal police force and continue burning the country to the ground to rule over the ashes — until November at least.

Is this narrative just connecting unconnected dots? Or does it reflect what you think?

Kurt Mahlburg is a husband, father, freelance writer, and a familiar Australian voice on culture and the Christian faith. He is the Senior Editor at Australia’s largest Christian news site The Daily Declaration and a Contributing Editor at Mercator. His writings can also be found at Intellectual Takeout, The American Spectator and the Spectator Australia. He has authored or co-authored five books, including his breakout title Cross and Culture: Can Jesus Save the West?

Image credit: Bigstock