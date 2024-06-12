- Free newsletter
Has Biden weaponised the Justice Department to pursue a morally bankrupt agenda?
It is a understatement to observe that the Biden administration’s moral compass is broken beyond repair.
Earlier this month, Biden’s Department of Justice proudly announced that 75-year-old Paula Paulette Harlow will serve two years in prison for taking part in a “conspiracy” to block access to a Washington DC abortion clinic. Harlow is the last of ten protesters to be sentenced for the October 2020 demonstration.
The Biden DOJ is also slated to slap six other pro-life demonstrators with up to 11 years in prison for a separate protest staged in Tennessee in 2021.
Mark Houck is another pro-lifer to have faced the wrath of Biden’s DOJ. Following a scuffle with a Planned Parenthood escort, Houck was ambushed at his home early one morning by a 25-strong SWAT team armed in tactical gear. His wife and seven children watched as their Catholic father was hauled away in humiliation. Fortunately, Houck’s case resulted in an acquittal and he is now suing the Justice Department for the traumatising affair.
But President Joe Biden is not just after pro-lifers.
In October 2021, Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo directing the FBI and US attorneys to go after school parents who had begun vocally pushing back against gender madness at school board meetings across the country, despite no violence being reported at said meetings.
In November of the same year, Biden used his DOJ and the FBI to raid the homes of two journalists believed to be in possession of a diary belonging to his daughter Ashley Biden. Such extreme use of federal force would hardly be countenanced had its author not been a member of the president’s family.
In more recent times, top Biden DOJ official Matthew Colangelo abruptly quit his DC post to take on a much lesser role in the highly politicised New York lawsuit that successfully indicted Biden’s leading presidential challenger Donald Trump.
If all these events didn’t churn enough stomachs, consider the story of Eithan Haim, a courageous surgeon-turned-whistleblower who alerted the public to transgender surgery taking place at Texas Children’s Hospital.
The hospital was vocally supportive of so-called “gender medicine” until public pressure forced CEO Mark Wallace to shut down the clinic. In secret, however, a band of surgeons continued administering puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and Frankensteinish surgery to children as young as 11.
Last year, Dr Haim provided an anonymous tip and damning documents to journalist Christopher Rufo, prompting a media firestorm that led Texas lawmakers to ban the practice before the week was out.
Soon, Dr Haim learned that he was being targeted by federal prosecutors for his whistleblowing, at which point he decided to go public, sitting down for an hour-long interview with Rufo in January this year.
EXCLUSIVE: A whistleblower at Texas Children's exposed the hospital's secret child sex-change program. The Biden Administration threatened to prosecute him. Now, Dr. Eitan Haim has decided to reveal his identity, so he can speak the truth about transgender medicine. pic.twitter.com/XOcdQj1FKQ— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 10, 2024
Earlier this month, Haim was greeted at his home by US marshals issuing him with a court summons on four felony counts of violating HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). Dr Haim is yet to learn the extent of the charges he faces, but as reported by the National Review, the case against him seems rather suspect:
Rufo, who reviewed the records himself before publishing the initial article, denies that the documents exposed the personal information of patients. “For my own part, I can confirm that nothing in the information provided to me identified any individual; all the documents were, in fact, carefully redacted,” the journalist wrote in his latest City Journal story, in which he broke the news that Haim had been indicted.
Assistant US attorney for the Southern District of Texas Tina Ansari, whose office is leading the criminal investigation, argues Haim had no right to share the medical records of minor patients with the public.
However, she neglected to mention that the documents disclosed were not patient charts, were redacted to protect sensitive patient information, and complied with HIPAA, which permits anonymized information to be disclosed generally, and even protected information can be publicized if it’s used to stop egregious medical misconduct.
Dr Haim will face court next Monday.
In the meantime, Americans are left to ponder the machinations of a woke White House that is yet to find a norm it won’t violate in pursuit of a morally bankrupt agenda.
Separation of powers be damned, Biden will enjoy full use of his personal police force and continue burning the country to the ground to rule over the ashes — until November at least.
Is this narrative just connecting unconnected dots? Or does it reflect what you think?
Kurt Mahlburg is a husband, father, freelance writer, and a familiar Australian voice on culture and the Christian faith. He is the Senior Editor at Australia’s largest Christian news site The Daily Declaration and a Contributing Editor at Mercator. His writings can also be found at Intellectual Takeout, The American Spectator and the Spectator Australia. He has authored or co-authored five books, including his breakout title Cross and Culture: Can Jesus Save the West?
Image credit: Bigstock
Jürgen Siemer commented 2024-06-12 15:51:42 +1000 FlagSteven, when the foetus is not a person then you are also not a person. Being a person is not defined by being awake or healthy or grown up or by some other physical property or by being white or black or Jewish or christian or by some other cultural property.
It is defined by having received the soul from God that makes us his creation in his image.
You cannot deny your soul as your free will, that develops and changes from conception to death, is an expression of your soul, not ultimately the result of some random movements of molecules. And therefore you know that you are a person, and this personhod was given to you before you even understood the concept of person.
And therefore the foetus is a person.
-
Steven Meyer commented 2024-06-12 13:41:21 +1000 FlagWhen you say it’s a human rights issue you’re asserting that a foetus is a person.
Leaving aside late term abortions, I do not accept that a foetus in the first trimester is sufficiently developed to be considered a person.
Your assertion does not make it so.
Now give me scientific, not religious, not emotional, criteria for deciding when a foetus is sufficiently developed to be considered a person starting from a single fertilised cell.
And, no, I do not think any non-religious person is going to consider a single cell as a person.
-
mrscracker commented 2024-06-12 09:25:27 +1000Mr. Steven it’s a human rights issue. Not a religious issue. No religion is required.
And even if protests result in simple battery it’s not something one does harsh prison time for.
-
Steven Meyer commented 2024-06-12 09:16:49 +1000mrscracker, by all accounts Harlow was part of a group that did much more than simple “trespass.” They harassed people and in some cases resorted to assault.
You have still not explained why you should have the right to force people to conform to behaviour mandated by your imaginary “God”.
-
Maryse Usher commented 2024-06-11 22:06:34 +1000Yes to the headline question. I do not think I exaggerate by regarding with a helpless horror the destruction of my birthland America, by Americans, Hillaire Belloc predicted the USA was already dying from the heresy of Americanism when he wrote about this in 1934. It seems we are seeing the death throes of a nation which was bound to perish by reason of its peculiar founding principles, a hybrid Protestantism and Enlightenment ideology. The only Salvation for America is a true religious and moral transformation. I pray the Eucharistic Revival may become a purifying conflagration to burn up the Satanic, cancerous rot destroying America.
-
mrscracker commented 2024-06-11 21:31:23 +1000Mr. Steven,
I agree that the author doesn’t like feticide. Nor do I.
I’m hoping we all dislike segregation, Jim Crow laws, sweatshops, and a host of other social ills that were protested in previous eras.
Protesters who break local trespassing ordinances should be equally charged under municipal laws. Federal agencies and statutes are not required selectively per what type of human rights violation is being protested.
-
Steven Meyer commented 2024-06-11 16:54:37 +1000“Earlier this month, Biden’s Department of Justice proudly announced that 75-year-old Paula Paulette Harlow will serve two years in prison for taking part in a “conspiracy” to block access to a Washington DC abortion clinic. Harlow is the last of ten protesters to be sentenced for the October 2020 demonstration.”
Well, I never take Mahlburg’s statements at face value. I tried to find video of what actually happened outside Surgi-Clinic. Was not successful. However judging by this, the protesters got pretty aggressive
Patient testifies that anti-abortion protesters pulled at her to keep her from entering clinic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUEMbl7v-sQ
It is important to remember that Harlow was found guilty by a jury. She and her fellow blockaders clearly violated the “FACE” act.
I get Mahlburg does not like abortion. But that does not give protesters the right to use force and intimidation to block access to a clinic.
Many Muslims do not like Christianity. How would you feel if a group of Muslims used those tactics to block access to a church?
How would you feel if atheists did that?
Mahlburg seems to be on more solid ground in the case of Eithan Haim. Sadly, whistleblowers are often persecuted. The key question here is whether Haim leaked confidential patient information which is illegal and rightfully so.
-