He went from foster care to Yale. Here’s what he learned about privilege

Earlier in the year, Mercator’s editor reviewed Rob Henderson’s memoir of how he survived his god-awful childhood. He knew from personal experience how important a family is – because he didn’t have one. He knew how important police are – because his town in California didn’t have them. He knew how destructive drugs are – because they destroyed his mother’s life.

So what does he think of college students who ignore marriage, want to defund police, and call for the legalisation of drugs? He thinks that they are swaddled with “luxury beliefs”. He explains his novel and powerful concept in this terrific video from the New York Times.