Henry Ford's pro-family initiative that rocked the world

One hundred and ten years ago this week, a Motor City magnate put his money where his mouth was.

On 5 January 1914, Ford Motor Company doubled the wages of employees to $5.00 per day, incentivising assembly-line work. It was Henry Ford’s idea.

The Detroit Journal’s headline “Henry Ford Gives Ten Million in 1914 Profits to His Employees” resonated worldwide. This innovative profit-sharing was a stunning example of noblesse oblige in the industrial age. The next day, 10,000 men besieged the Ford plant looking for work.

Ford’s business partners, brothers John and Horace Dodge, held 10 percent of the company. They were furious. Such a substantial wage increase would cut into profits. Ford’s response: 1) We’re already rolling in dough. How much more do we need? and 2) I don’t want any man who works for Henry Ford to be where his wife must work outside the home.*

The next year, Ford’s production increased almost 20 percent. Profits doubled in two years. Other automakers had no choice but to also raise wages, making Ford's wages the industry standard. Within a decade, Ford was producing over 9,000 Model Ts daily.

A “win-win”

Ford announced, “At one stroke, we will reduce the hours of labour from nine to eight and add to every man’s pay a share of the profits of the house.” One critic pronounced it “The most foolish thing ever attempted in the industrial world.”

Henry Ford didn’t do this out of the goodness of his heart. He was, after all, a shrewd businessman. But neither was he an archetype of today’s sociopathic Economic Man. He was a civic-minded American patriot with the foresight to understand that a fair deal was a good deal.

Ford had revolutionised production with the first moving assembly line, propelled by conveyor belts. In six months, the time required to build a Model T shrank 40 percent from 9 hours, 54 minutes to 5 hours, 56 minutes.

Keeping up with the line was tedious, back-breaking work, and over 52,000 men were hired every year to maintain a 14,000 workforce. That’s a 370 percent turnover rate. New employees required extensive training. Absenteeism was rife. Ford thought he could stabilise his workforce by improving morale. He believed this could be accomplished through incentivising wholesome lifestyles.

Thus, Ford’s compensation plan was conditional, consisting of three major components:

First was the eight-hour workday, a major step forward.

Second was $5.00 per day. That was exorbitant at the time. Under Ford’s plan, all workers earned $2.34 per day. Another $2.66 per day was a conditional bonus, paid as profit-sharing if you abstained from booze, kept a clean home, regularly contributed to a savings account, did not take in boarders and were not physically abusive to your family.