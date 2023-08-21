History of Ulster's Catholics points to a troublesome future

Elliott observes that by the 1660s, while overall land ownership levels were about equal between the native Irish and the Protestant planters, “the tendency for marginal land to be occupied almost exclusively by Irish was already far advanced.” By the latter half of the nineteenth century, one analysis showed that 72.5 percent of the land was in Protestant hands, and Catholics were a majority of agricultural labourers and an overwhelming majority of farm servants. Land dispossession went hand-in-hand with political disempowerment.

Those chieftains who remained in Ulster gradually lost land and wealth to the Protestant arrivals throughout the seventeenth century, with the result that the future martyr Archbishop Oliver Plunkett wrote in 1671 that while Ulster’s peasants were in an adequate condition, “the gentlemen are completely ruined.”

A remnant of the old Catholic nobility survived elsewhere in Ireland, but not in Ulster, and after partition the new Irish nationalist leadership class would concentrate on developing the southern state. This dynamic had a clear impact when it came to religion also, as the Catholic Church came to provide what Elliott describes as a “much-needed leadership in the absence of a secular one in past centuries”. Without politicians to look up to, the Catholics of Ulster looked to their priests instead, and the Church-State conflict which has played out in the ever-more liberal Republic over the last half-century has been delayed significantly in the North as a result.

Disadvantaged

Unquestionably, Ulster’s Catholics struggled in many areas, including education, and Rafferty and Elliott each devote considerable attention to the issue of schooling. One example of educational disadvantage can be seen in the 1901 census, which found that 19.1 percent of Ulster Catholics were illiterate, compared to 9.8 percent of Anglicans and 5 percent of Presbyterians. Naturally, this had a knock-on effect professionally. “By 1901,” Rafferty writes, “there were 100 Catholic doctors out of a total of 724, 10 percent of chemists were Catholics, and Catholic barristers numbered 136 out of 595.”

After partition, conflict with the Unionist-controlled Stormont government meant that Catholic schools remained somewhat detached from the state education system and received less funding than Protestant state schools. Here too, the effects of this different experience were not what the designers of the policy may have had in mind. The funding discrepancy merely strengthened the Ulster Catholics’ resolve to raise their own funds to make up the shortfall.

“The northern state’s ‘penalisation’ and ‘persecution’ of Catholic education was a recurrent theme in the nationalist press and in clerical sermons and homilies, particularly during school renovation ceremonies or fund-raising events. Such fund-raising was woven into the pattern of everyday life for generations of Catholics, binding their identity ever more closely to that of an apparently embattled church,” Elliott writes.

What does all of this mean today, in a secularising North in which religious bonds are less strong, but where the two communities remain so divided about their past, present and future? Numerical strength counts for a great deal in contested spaces, and last year’s Census findings on religion provoked much discussion, but little reflection. In all, 42.3 percent of the North’s people declare themselves to be Catholic, up from 40.7 percent a decade previous. When factoring in those who were raised Catholic, the community forms 45.7 percent of the population, compared to the 43.5% who are Protestant or Protestant-raised.

Remaining

Interestingly, these figures clearly show that the Catholic Church is far more effective at retaining membership. Only 7.4 percent of the 870,000 Northerners raised Catholic no longer identify as such, compared to the Protestant community in which 14 percent of those raised as Protestants are now completely lapsed.

Few have asked why this is. Is it all down to the importance of Catholic education, which the great majority of Catholic children receive, or is it the sacramental and communal nature of Catholicism, as it compares to more individualistic and de-institutionalised Protestant creeds?

The massive upsurge in people declaring themselves to be of “No religion” (17.4 percent, up from 10.1 percent in 2011) is far more prevalent among those from traditionally Protestant areas, where a crisis of identity is clearly underway. The old Paisleyite sneer was that Catholics “breed like rabbits and multiply like vermin,” but differences in family size are not the key issue when it comes to the changing Census findings: disaffiliation and emigration are.

In the past, Catholics were more likely to leave an Ulster which was often inhospitable, and Elliott points to the province-wide decline in the Catholic population from 50.5 percent in 1861 to 43.7 percent in 1901 as an example of the fluctuations which have taken place. But in recent times, Protestants have been more likely to go, particularly Protestant youths who choose to pursue third-level studies in Britain and often never return. This is depriving Ulster Protestantism of its natural intelligentsia and – worryingly – leaving increasingly unchurched and unschooled young loyalists more vulnerable to demagoguery of various kinds, not least of which has been the rabid encouragement of a self-destructive Brexit policy.

When it comes to education, the accomplishments seen within the North’s Catholic school sector in recent times are all the more remarkable in light of the historical educational underachievement highlighted by Rafferty and Elliott. Catholic schools have vastly outperformed their non-Catholic equivalents in league tables in recent years, and the appetite for Catholic education is not likely to decline as the Catholic numerical advantage is particularly strong among schoolgoers (50.7 percent of whom were Catholic in 2019, compared with the 33 percent who were Protestant). Professional success follows academic success as night follows day, and history is again repeating itself here to the benefit of what was previously the disadvantaged community. Catholic employment levels are reaching parity with those of Protestants, and will surely surpass them soon.

Repercussions

Naturally, it needs to be said that the “Catholic” community as it is defined in Northern terms is unique, as here “Catholic” can serve as an interchangeable term for “Irish” or “Nationalist.” Religious practice has declined as it has elsewhere in Ireland. More importantly, the leadership function which the Catholic clergy used to perform within the Catholic community has been assumed by the ever more secularist Sinn Féin: a challenge which Rafferty saw emerging in the early 1980s where his analysis of Ulster Catholicism ends. This carries with it a threat of further advances down the road of liberal abortion and euthanasia legislation, although Catholic education appears to be safe for now, if only because the Catholic community will not allow the anti-clerical Sinn Féin party to abolish it for fear of injuring their own children’s prospects.

The coming years are uncertain, but some things can be easily predicted. The Catholic community will keep growing as the Protestant community contracts, and economic dominance by Catholics across the key professions will become as obvious as educational dominance already is. Having become the largest party at local and Stormont level, Sinn Féin will eventually get to install a First Minister committed to Irish unity. A referendum on Irish unity will take place this decade and be defeated, but the imbalance between pro-unity younger voters (disproportionately Catholic) and pro-union older voters (disproportionately Protestant) will fuel calls for another vote in the not-too-distant future.

Much of what is happening will not be spoken about. As Elliott explains, the Northern social code limits the discussion of contentious issues among mixed company. But it will be noticed by almost everyone on both sides of the divide. Ulster memories are deeper than most, and Ulster sensitivities more obvious too.

In the past, periods of social change in which the relative standing of Protestants and Catholics have changed have sometimes preceded sharp outbreaks of violence (like the easing of the anti-Catholic Penal Laws in the 1790s and the concurrent birth of the Orange Order, or the Civil Rights era of the 1960s, which sparked off the conflagration of the Troubles). Professor Rafferty was perceptive in identifying the central problem of Irish and British conflict as being “the absolute refusal of the Protestant population to accept their minority status, coupled with their consistent demand for a controlling role in the country’s affairs far beyond their numerical strength.” In the coming years, we will see if this declining community can adapt to the new realities of today and tomorrow. In the meantime, reading the history of Ulster’s Catholic tribe provides the best means to understand this people’s complexities.

James Bradshaw writes on topics including history, culture, film and literature.

Image credit: Pexels