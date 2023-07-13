How the Trans movement conquered American life

How the trans movement became the centre of American political life and a touchstone for political and moral integrity is something of a mystery. But it’s a fact. In this fast-paced video, “The Transgender Empire”, Christopher F. Rufo, of the Manhattan Institute, offers his own explanation.

In 12 minutes, it’s hard to gather together all the threads of the trans tapestry, but he manages to make the trans movement comprehensible and scary. One of the little-known features which he brings to light is the role of trans philanthropist Jennifer Pritzker, a billionaire who has donated “untold millions” to universities, schools, hospitals, and activist organisations.

This is compelling and valuable. Share it with your friends.