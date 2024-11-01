How warfare has evolved

Know your enemy

It is to the benefit of the reader that Petraeus is willing to be critical of a legendary American warrior, and he does not shy away from denouncing the top brass in his examination of America’s failure in Vietnam.

A conventional explanation for this defeat, favoured by many American conservatives and put into words by Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo (“Somebody wouldn’t let us win!”), is that the American military was forced to fight the war with one hand tied behind their backs.

This is too simplistic. As Conflict makes clear, General William Westmoreland failed the most basic test of leadership by not recognising the war for what it was.

Clausewitz advised commanders to first establish “the kind of war on which they are embarking; neither mistaking it for, nor trying to make it into, something that is alien to its nature.”

American leaders first helped their South Vietnamese allies to build large army divisions on the American model, rather than focusing on small units which were nimble enough to secure the population centres and locate the Vietcong.

When this did not work and the US military entered the ground war themselves, Westmoreland focused on large conventional operations. “Search and destroy” became the watchwords, instead of “clear, hold and build”, and the US judged the success of its operations by body counts.

Westmoreland could have prioritised operations by smaller units and the US Marine Corps had much success in doing this in some areas, but he was too wedded to the desire to fight the war he wanted, not the one in front of him.

Guerrilla warriors are neither new nor indestructible. Insurgent campaigns are often defeated – the authors give examples of this such as Britain’s victory in the war in Malaya between 1948-1960.

Here, the British success came after they had made political concessions to the rebellious ethnic Chinese minority and after they had moved large numbers of people into secure “New Villages” in order to distance them from rebels.

American military leaders failed to learn lessons from this or build upon their learnings from Vietnam.

This created an inevitable problem when the country’s military was tasked with occupying and securing Afghanistan and Iraq.

Petraeus and ‘The Surge’

General Petraeus is primarily known for his role in helping to develop a new counter-insurgency strategy before implementing it in the “Surge” in Iraq in 2007.

Faced with continuing a losing war against Islamist insurgents, American forces were shifted from their large bases and sent in small detachments into urban neighbourhoods to work alongside their Iraqi security force counterparts.

Areas with a strong insurgent presence were physically cordoned off and biometric identity devices were used to screen those coming in and going out. Meanwhile, America’s intelligence and special forces elite waged a high-intensity and surgical war against leading terrorist targets.

A key part of this strategy involved convincing aggrieved Iraqi Muslims to join local militia groups like the “Sons of Iraq” in order to protect their communities.

Violence fell sharply and Petraeus became the face of this new approach.

There were limits to this success though, and the narrative which the retired leader provides in this book does not make this clear enough.

The Afghan military’s collapse shortly after the US pullout in 2021 demonstrates that no military campaign can establish a viable country where none exists.

Petraeus touches upon the hubris of American decision-makers – as when he writes that promises of delivering a “government in a box” on a local level were “regrettable” – without ever properly reflecting on this.

He contrasts the courage of President Zelensky in Ukraine in 2022 with the cowardice of the fleeing Afghan president a year earlier, but personality is not what is important here.

The nation is a delicate social organism. It cannot be built by foreigners, even with the best weapons in the world. People either share common affections and loyalties or they do not, and if they do not, they will never be able to prevail against a determined enemy.

At one point, Petraeus expresses regret about the decision by American politicians to require that the Afghan military use American military equipment, on the grounds that it was so sophisticated that it made it impossible for the Afghans to operate without foreign contractors.

This would be more persuasive had the Afghan military not also struggled with organising the acquisition and use of donkeys, due to the constant theft of funds which would have gone to paying for them.

The failure to acknowledge the deeper political or sociological reasons behind the failure of interventionism in the Muslim world is a significant weakness in this book.

There are many other useful lessons here.

War is a numbers game: to pacify an area, the recommended ratio of security personnel to the overall population is 1:50. To achieve success in an offensive, an attacking force is recommended to have a 3:1 numerical advantage.

War evolves but it can also regress. The Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988 quickly degenerated into something akin to World War I, involving massive frontal assaults, trench warfare and poison gas.

Wars in the Middle East play a major role in this study and again there are striking parallels with contemporary struggles.

Israel in its War of Independence in 1948 was in a somewhat similar position to Ukraine in 2022. Not only was it vastly outnumbered and outgunned, it also had to defend itself on multiple fronts.

But Israel and Ukraine enjoyed two key advantages. The knowledge that defeat meant national destruction inspired a fierce determination. Also, the defenders were “fighting with organised interior lines of communication, supply and reinforcement, as well as having a central command.”

Modern warfare is a complex business. Even the US military has taken a long time to learn how to combine all aspects of a military campaign successfully. A conscript army like Russia’s, filled with unwilling and poorly trained soldiers and plagued by corruption from the top down, cannot achieve the same feats.

Russian commanders have the advantage that Mao and other tyrants have had in the past, in that they do not need to care about casualty rates among their forces.

The same can be said of Hamas in Gaza, who also have a vested interest in getting as many of their own civilian population killed as possible in order to increase international sympathy.

AI warfare

One of the most consequential developments in warfare’s evolution is only really coming into focus now, and that is the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The scale of the shift can be exaggerated – the authors note that “unmanned” drones actually require large numbers of personnel in bases elsewhere – but something significant is changing.

A startling example of this occurred on a remote Iranian road in November 2020. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s top nuclear scientist, was travelling in a vehicle convoy when a stationary pickup truck in the distance came into view.

Inside this truck was a robotic machine gun and a camera equipped with facial recognition technology. Within seconds, a positive visual on Fakhrizadeh was made, and a fusillade of bullets ripped through the body of Iran’s most valuable human asset before the pickup truck detonated.

Remote controlled machine guns have been an effective component in Ukraine’s battle to overcome its numerical inferiority against Russia, and this process of technological innovation will continue along with the evolution of hybrid warfare and the greater use of open source intelligence.

Human beings are exceptionally good at killing. War has always been inhumane, and now it will be inhuman too.

Was Rambo right? Did US troops fight with one hand tied behind their backs?

James Bradshaw writes from Ireland on topics including politics, history, culture, film and literature.

Image credit: UH-1D helicopters airlift members of a US infantry regiment, 1966 / Wikimedia