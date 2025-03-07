I like Ike. Does Donald Trump?

Its extraordinary length disqualified President Trump’s speech this week to the joint houses of Congress from being entered in the Make Oratory Great Again competition. But it ended on a note which can fairly be described as Obama-esque in its soaring rhetoric:

And it’s our turn to take America’s destiny into our own hands and begin the most thrilling days in the history of our country. This will be our greatest era; with God’s help over the next four years, we are going to lead this nation even higher, and we are going to forge the freest, most advanced, most dynamic and most dominant civilization ever to exist on the face of this Earth.

And he concluded: “get ready for an incredible future because the golden age of America has only just begun”.

Everyone understands that such statements are aspirational and are not grist for the fact-checkers. But at the risk of sounding churlish, perhaps a bit of dream-checking is in order.

I begin with a look at the 1950s. President Trump is crystal clear about when America was not great – from 2008 to 2016 and from 2020 to 2024 – and vague on when it was. But most Americans agree that the post-World War II boom years, the years when the Greatest Generation settled into suburban family life, were great. There was rapid economic growth, a strong manufacturing sector, rapid growth in home ownership, world supremacy, and high trust in government and institutions.

At the centre of this was President Dwight Eisenhower, a Republican. Ike was not a lightning rod for controversy. He was competent and boring. He kept a steady hand on the tiller and voters loved him. Historian Paul Johnson has described him as “the most successful of America’s twentieth century presidents, and the decade when he ruled [was] the most prosperous in American, and indeed world, history.”

Journalists caricature America’s Fifties as a decade of prosperous, dull complacency. That’s not the way Ike saw it. In his first State of the Union message in 1953 he sketched the enormous challenges that America faced. In some respects they resemble Trump’s: a forever war in Korea, “aggressive communism”, “our inherited burden of indebtedness and obligations and deficits”, poisonous McCarthyism, Mexican immigration, a bloated bureaucracy, and racial tension.

Eisenhower dealt with these challenges effectively. When he handed the reins to JFK, Johnson says:

“America was prosperous and solvent. Inflation was low. With considerable difficulty, he had kept defense spending under control; in two years he had balanced the budget; and in the remaining six, the deficits had been reasonable. Ike’s personal standing had never been higher, and he knew he was respected all over the nation, and in some quarters loved.”

We’ll leave the “how” of his achievement to historians. But in his own mind, Ike knew that the secret was not America’s wealth or resources. It was its people. “We must be strong, above all, in the spiritual resources upon which all else depends,” he declared. Admittedly, this is vague. But in his first Inaugural Address two weeks before, he expanded upon his vision for a spiritually rich nation.