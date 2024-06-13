Can a social media algorithm give you enriching spiritual advice?

For those unfamiliar with academic titles, Th. D. stands for Doctor Theologiae, a doctorate degree in theology. So far to my knowledge, robots or algorithms have not yet been awarded any advanced degree, let alone one in theology. But an article on the website of the journal of religion and society First Things got me thinking about how algorithms can distort our sense of the sacred.

Author Grayson Quay notes that many people subscribe to Bible phone apps that provide the user with a verse for the day. The more popular apps evidently provide verses that have been shared or tweeted the most by the people using the app. In this way, the well-known echo-chamber effect that has plagued recent political discourse so much has found its way into the spiritual lives of millions.

The problem is that just because a verse gets tweeted a lot, that doesn't mean it's the best verse to read at a given time, or at any time. The natural result of this process is that people using the verse-of-the-day app will see mainly verses that other people have felt like sharing.

If you examine your own motives for sharing anything online, you will probably find desires such as to (a) impress other people with your perceptiveness or cleverness, (b) amuse other people with something you thought was funny, or (c) create a reaction that can be summarised as "Oh, ain't it awful." None of these motives mesh well with Bible verses, at least not without some help. One can make jokes with them, but they are generally humorous to the extent that they are not spiritual and vice-versa.

Algorithms

Quay claims that the popularity filter used by social media algorithms will exclude everything that isn't of a feel-good quality. For instance, I doubt that Psalm 137:9 will make it: "Happy is the one who seizes your infants/ And dashes them against the rocks." Imagine if the algorithm sent that to the mother of a newborn. But if you try to remedy the situation by making the algorithm send verses truly at random rather than basing them on popularity, you're bound to get ham-handed incidents like that from time to time.

As ethical problems go, the comparative fatuity of Bible-app verses is not that serious. But what is serious is the way we are turning over all kinds of things that used to be done by humans, into the unfeeling hands of what amounts to robots. And we are doing it without examining the big changes that can result.

Every choice has a basis or cause behind it, and the basis has a philosophy. If you make a Bible-verse app choose randomly from among a set of carefully selected verses that go through a long cycle, say lasting three years, you have what amounts to the Lectionary Cycle idea of public Bible readings used by Catholics, Anglicans, Lutherans, and a number of other liturgical Christian churches, who got the idea in turn from Jewish practices. This system is based on the notion that the Bible is God's word, and we fallible, forgetful humans need to be reminded of all of it from time to time. It's a good system and has been used for hundreds of years.

On the other hand, if you go with the social-media approach and share only those Bible verses that have been shared or tweeted a lot already, you employ a philosophy that prioritises hits and click volume. If you're running an online business, that's the kind of philosophy to use, but popularity is not the exclusive or even main goal of Christian ministry or discipleship.