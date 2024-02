IDPs: the forgotten refugees

Another issue faced by IDPs is that they are often in dangerous conflict zones, where some NGOs and organisations dare not tread. In Myanmar, as in many other conflict zones, the bombing continues. And with no special international status for IDPs, the government forces see them as targets.

Thaw Reh Est said,

“We guess starting from this season, a bit more people will be able to do their farming because we pushed the army back, and there is more space where the people are able to grow food. But, we cannot control the sky, so still there are risks. What the army always did, is the airstrikes always target the schools and churches and clinics and hospitals and stores of food supply and the monasteries.”

Some IDPs will attempt to flee the country and become refugees, while others, not wanting to give up their homes and their way of life, will wait in the jungle until the fighting passes and then return to their villages.

Hazardous homes

Mehren, a Home Affairs Diplomat for the Karenni government in exile, explained that even after the army moves on, the villages are not safe. He explained, “Every time the Tatmadaw (Burma army) retreats, they deploy landmines.” He lifted up his trouser leg to display his prosthetic leg, the result of Tatamdaw mine laid near an IDP camp. “The landmines are a big problem.”

He said, shaking his head, “If we want to return to our homes, we have to clear them first. And also mortar shells and bombs that did not explode. It must depend on the soil. If it is soft, it will not explode. If it is hard, easy to explode.”

In addition to the need for aid for IDPs, Mehren stressed the need for education:

“The villagers are not aware. They just take the unexploded shells and put them somewhere. I went to see a friend, and a farmer had put the shell on his farm because he thought it was safe, because it did not explode. We told him it can explode; it is dangerous. They don’t know. We have to educate them.”

The Karenni people are arguably one of the most displaced groups on Earth. Out of a total population of about 400,000, an estimated 350,000 are displaced. However, the official number of refugees stands at around 30,000, as only those in registered camps in Thailand are counted.

David Eubanks, leader of the Free Burma Rangers, a cross-border aid organisation, spoke via satellite phone from inside Karenni State, where intense fighting has been ongoing. He said,

"I just did a kids’ program yesterday. At first, they are scared. You show up, and there are airstrikes and all these things. They are hiding in the jungle. And then you start dancing and clapping, and they start clapping and smiling. We show love for each other and realise, ‘Oh, the world’s not over yet. We have hope.’”

He confirmed that aid from international organisations is not reaching internally displaced persons (IDPs):

“There’s very little help coming in. Most of it’s from very small local organisations. And my appeal is that people will provide direct assistance to the ethnic groups in need. They have very long-standing, 70-year-old mechanisms to distribute relief transparently, accurately, efficiently, and many times cheaper than anyone else can do it."

While big-name celebrities and politicians petition for the rights of refugees and for aid to refugees, few mention the IDPs, who are a much larger group. Next, the covenants of most established charities and NGOs prevent them from violating local laws. They will only work if a government invites them, and in cases where government atrocities created the problem, governments are unlikely to do that.

Next, escaping on foot with their families and few possessions, IDPs tend to be relatively close to or inside of conflict zones, making the provision of aid even more problematic. Under international law, IDPs have no particular status, apart from rules of engagement protecting non-combatants. But government forces continue to attack them.

Finally, even if they can return, their villages, homes, and fields may be completely destroyed, and the area may be unsafe as a result of mined and unexploded ordnance. And, of course, demining, like other forms of aid, can only happen with government approval.

Antonio Graceffo, PhD, China-MBA MBA, is a China economic analyst teaching economics at the American University in Mongolia. He has spent 20 years in Asia and is the author of six books about China. His writing has appeared in The Diplomat, South China Morning Post, Jamestown Foundation China Brief, Penthouse, Shanghai Institute of American Studies, Epoch Times, War on the Rocks, Just the News, and Black Belt Magazine.

