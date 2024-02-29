IDPs: the forgotten refugees

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR), along with organisations like Human Rights Watch, closely monitors the plight of internally displaced people (IDPs) in conflict-ridden regions spanning from Sudan to Syria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Currently stationed at the Thai/Burma border, this report is dedicated to shedding light on the refugee and IDP crisis, drawing upon firsthand interviews and examples from the ongoing conflict in Burma.

The distinction between refugees and IDPs is often misunderstood, with many erroneously assuming that all those displaced by conflict fall under the protection of the UN refugee mandate. However, it's crucial to recognise that there are various categories of individuals fleeing conflict who may not meet the strict criteria for refugee status. Shockingly, there are more than twice as many IDPs as refugees in the world.

In 2023, across the world, there were about 30 million refugees and 71.1 million internally displaced people (IDP), including asylum seekers and other categories of displaced people. The UNHCR estimates that roughly 110 million people worldwide have been forced to leave their homes because of conflicts or disasters. On its website, the UNHCR defines refugees as "people who have fled their countries to escape conflict, violence, or persecution and have sought safety in another country."

The top ten countries that refugees are coming from are Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Venezuela, South Sudan, and Myanmar. Roughly three-quarters of the world’s IDPs live in Syria, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ukraine, Colombia, Ethiopia, Yemen, Nigeria, Somalia and Sudan. The Sudan conflict fuels the world’s largest internal displacement.

Silent suffering

While the refugee crisis regularly makes the news, and refugees are generally accessible to aid workers and news media, the UN refers to the IDPs as an invisible crisis. IDPs have no special legal status and no international protection. Large aid organisations, including the UN, will often not help IDPs because they would need permission from the offending government to enter the country and reach them. Burma is a very good example of this.

As of year-end 2023, Myanmar had 2.6 million IDPs. Thanks to smartphones, people stationed along the border receive updates from IDPs all over Burma of government attacks, causing whole villages and towns to flee to the jungle, but it is difficult, unlawful, and very dangerous, and often impossible to get aid to them.

Roughly one-third of displaced people lose their jobs, while 68 percent find it difficult or impossible to feed themselves and their families. In an interview, Thaw Reh Est, the second Secretary of the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP), representing the Karenni ethnic minority people displaced by the war in Burma/Myanmar, explained how becoming an IDP leads to suffering.

“About 50 percent are not able to do their farming. Many need to rely on other donors for support to have food.”

When he speaks of donors, he means money and aid sent from relatives and diaspora abroad, not aid from NGOs and international organisations. A central problem faced by IDPs in conflict zones is that most international and aid organisations will not break the law. And so, they can only operate if given permission by the government. In the case of Burma, as with many other conflicts, the government is not only refusing to acknowledge the existence of the IDPs, but it is the government that caused the IDPs by bombing the civilian population.