Ignore the pundits — DOGE is the future

If the mainstream media is to be believed, DOGE represents an existential threat to the American republic.

Ask the average American, on the other hand, and you’ll discover high levels of enthusiasm for DOGE and its projected US$500 billion in federal savings.

Results from a Harvard Caps/Harris poll released this week reveal levels of support for the initiative that have surprised even the Trump camp.

When asked if the current level of federal government debt is unsustainable, 67 percent of voters agreed, while 83 percent favoured reducing expenditure over increasing taxes.

Drilling down further, 77 percent said a full probe of government expenditure is needed, 70 percent agreed the government is “filled with waste, fraud, and inefficiency” — and most significantly, 60 percent of voters feel DOGE is moving the needle on these glaring problems.

The outrage machine might be in overdrive, in other words, but real-world data suggests the latest spat of Musk Derangement Syndrome is astroturfed.

It’s also a tip-off that the media outlets, politicians, NGOs and federal agencies that are squealing the loudest likely have the most to lose — and that’s great news for struggling US taxpayers who’ve been forced to fund their largesse for far too long.

Looking at the Trump administration more broadly, signs are all around that the voters are happy with their pick back in November.

A CNN poll taken shortly after Inauguration Day found Trump’s net approval rating was at its highest ever, even surpassing any point in his first term.

It’s been mostly up from there. A CBS News poll pegged Trump’s job approval at 53 percent, with 70 percent of Americans feeling he’s delivering on his campaign promises.

Meanwhile, Rasmussen Reports found that 47 percent of Americans now believe the country is on the “right track” versus 46 percent saying the opposite — a net positivenever seen in 20 years of polling, and way up on the 28 percent reported under Biden last September.

Arthur Schopenhauer might have been a lousy philosopher, but he was right about one thing: “All truth goes through three stages. First it is ridiculed. Then it is violently opposed. Finally, it is accepted as self-evident.”

Watch this space: It is my strong suspicion that Departments of Government Efficiency will begin popping up in many more Western democracies over the coming decade.