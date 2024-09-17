- Free newsletter
Ignore the woke critics of Hungary: Budapest is a vibrant, bustling place
You can see immediately why bestselling author and conservative blogger Rod Dreher likes his adopted city of Budapest: it’s right there on the beer bottles!
I arrived in Budapest in the late afternoon as I usually arrive in cities – that is, hot and tired and in a cranky mood from non-existent airline food. The 100E bus from the airport, like most airline transports, takes you along the least scenic route to the city centre.
Then again, it only costs US$3 instead of $40 for a taxi. In Budapest’s case, however, public transport means driving past mile upon mile of dilapidated Commie tenements now falling into even more disrepair, covered with pseudo-Gantsa graffiti.
By the time the bus let me off near the apartment I rented, at Kálvin Square near the Hungarian National Museum, I was almost falling over from the heat. It’s early September and the temperatures are in the mid-90s Fahrenheit. I can’t help but think: Good God, what have I done? I could be visiting Zurich where it’s cool and there’s a lake!
I stumbled the few blocks to my apartment building, entered the main door digital keycode I had received, and dropped off my bags. I then went in search of a cold beer and something to eat.
And that’s when I saw it: right there on the beer bottle I ordered was Rod’s name in bright white letters: “Dreher.” It’s the Coors of Hungary, one of the most popular of Hungarian beers (brewed since 1854!).
I, too, might be warmly disposed to a country that named its national beer after me – even though I do have a nice island in Florida and a Kansas town named in my honour.
The magical city on the Danube
Rod Dreher, of course, is perhaps the most famous of Budapest boosters… but there are many others. I’ve been regaled by family and friends for years about what a magical place this venerable city on the Danube actually is.
Famous for its stunning architecture and beautiful women, Budapest has been a symbol of Central European elegance and sophistication for as long as I can remember. My daughter visited during a Model United Nations field trip her senior year in high school and announced that I just “had” to visit Budapest (although, truth be told, she liked Vienna even better).
The real reason people talk about Budapest, however, is due to Hungary’s determination to preserve its capital city’s best qualities from all the cultural “enrichment” EU leaders seem determined to inflict on the rest of Europe – mass migration of young men from the Middle East and Africa, an epidemic of violent crime, drug addiction, entire villages of homeless living on the streets, and a general sense of cultural decline and desperation.
Budapest, it is said, has been spared much of this.
It is a city where young women in tight mini-dresses walk safely late at night, strolling from ruin bar to ruin bar in the Jewish Quarter, and not worry about being raped by gangs of Muslim men.
Very few young Hungarians appear to sport tattoos, and those that do limit themselves to a few discreet “tramp stamps.”
The stench of cannabis is virtually non-existent, and while I do occasionally see people sleeping on park benches, the streets and parks are free of tents and other signs of permanent homeless encampments.
Because I’m staying for only ten days, I’m walking all over the city and am using the tram lines regularly. As is my custom, I’m also staying in an inexpensive apartment in a “working class” district near the Danube, and there is nowhere I feel uneasy walking late at night.
This is in dramatic contrast to, say, America’s capital city of Washington DC, with one of the highest murder rates in the world, where on a recent visit I had to avoid three-quarters of the city after dark if I didn’t want to get mugged.
A modern city lacking in diversity
Much of this is due to Budapest’s lack of diversity and resistance to multiculturalism. This gives Budapest a definite “old world” vibe – that, and the stunning neo-Gothic architecture.
When I was younger, say 40 years ago, when you visited a European city you expected to meet, well, Europeans, and you did. When I visited Paris when I was 19, virtually everyone I met spoke French and was French. That was the reason you visited France!
The same was true of my youthful visits to Munich, Copenhagen, Rome, Malaga, and so on. When I visited Munich, I interacted exclusively with Germans, ate German food, tried to speak German, learned about German culture, and so on.
Today, throughout western Europe, that is often not the case.
Many European cities, like many cities in North America, enjoy the cultural enrichment of diversity.
They resemble the polyglot Los Angeles of the Ridley Scott dystopian film Blade Runner, a multicultural food court in which thousands of Koreans, Nigerians, Chinese, Ethiopians, Somalis, Russians, Italians, Mexicans, Bangladeshis, Indians, and Filipinos all crowd together speaking hundreds of different languages and with whom few have anything in common with their neighbours.
This United Nations phantasmagoria can be fun for a day or two, but on a daily basis – as a place to live – it’s exhausting. Anyone who has moved to London recently knows this. When half the women on your street wear bourkas, it’s difficult for a Westerner to feel at home.
This is not Budapest.
Budapest, for all its faults, is Hungarian through and through.
It’s a large, bustling, crowded, energetic, very modern European city full of Hungarians. (Unlike London, where the population is now only about 36 percent native British.)
The mystery of the Hungarian people
I know all this because I can’t understand a single word anyone is saying. Not one. This means they’re speaking Hungarian, perhaps the most incomprehensible language on earth to non-native speakers. More about that in a moment.
The only foreigners you run into are tourists (Israelis in the Jewish quarter, Chinese tourists taking pictures) and Thai women asking if you want a massage. The ratio of tourists to residents seems incredibly low. I am regularly approached by people on the street, asking for directions in Hungarian, so that means people assume that those they meet are likely residents, not tourists.
As for the Hungarians themselves, they look for all the world like a group of fit midwestern Americans or Bavarian Germans at a picnic in the park: in fact, it’s eerie how much they resemble ordinary Americans or Germans. They’re a good-looking bunch, the young men tan and flexing their biceps, the women flashing cleavage. They’d be at home at any mall in Los Angeles or Frankfurt.
Except for one thing: it appears the Hungarians are actually from another planet.
They speak a language that is utterly unlike any language on earth (except for Finnish) and totally distinct from the languages of all their neighbours.
The best historians can determine, the world’s 15 million Hungarians are the descendants of nomadic tribes originally from one side or the other of the Ural Mountains in Siberia, in the far north of what is now Russia. Sometime in the first millennium, these ancient tribesmen, who called themselves the Magyars, left their homelands and gradually headed south towards central Europe and the Carpathian basin.
They spoke an early version of Hungarian known as Proto-Uralic – a non-Indo-European language. One group of these people broke off and headed north, eventually settling in what we now call Finland. But their languages developed independently so that Finnish and Hungarian today, although sharing many similarities, are no longer mutually intelligible. (To my untutored ear, however, Hungarian has many of the same tonal qualities I hear in the Finnish detective TV series I compulsively watch at home.)
In other words, this unique tribe of nomads spoke a language unlike any of the other peoples then in the area – not the Latin of the Romans, or the Celtic languages of the Celts, or the early German of the Germans, or the Basque language of the Basques. It’s utterly unique.
By the early Middle Ages, the Magyar tribes were raiding settlements across central Europe. However, around 800 AD, these raiding peoples cast their eyes on the lush meadows of the Carpathian Basin, a vast lowland tucked between the Carpathian Mountains to the north and the Alps to the west. A pagan prince settled his people in the area, driving out other groups, and, as legend has it, the pope agreed that they could settle in and take possession of the Carpathian Basin if they agreed to convert to Christianity – and that is precisely what they did.
An ancient Catholic country
The warlord known as King St Stephen I, born to baptized Christian parents, committed his people to the Christian religion and was crowned the first king of Hungary on Christmas Day in the year 1000 AD, with a crown perhaps sent to him by Pope Sylvester II. They still have the crown, the oldest royal crown in continuous use.
The basilica in the centre of Budapest, St Stephen’s Basilica, was built in the king’s honour and contains a macabre relic of the man himself – his mummified but still recognizable right hand – triumphantly and creepily on display in the glass case at a side altar.
Thus, Hungary was a kingdom that lasted for roughly 900 years, despite invasions by the Ottoman Turks and rule by the Austria-Hungarian Empire (with the emperor taking on the title of King of Hungary).
All this came to a screeching halt with the “brother wars” of World War I and World War II.
After World War I, the victorious allies divvied up roughly 40 percent of Hungarian territory to various real and invented states (Hungary’s neighbours). That’s why Hungary today is “surrounded by Hungarians” in Serbia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and so on.
This is also why Hungary reluctantly sided with the Axis Powers in World War II.
The catastrophe of Europe’s civil wars
Hitler promised Hungary’s leaders that they could regain the lands taken from them after World War I and that he would help Hungary resist Soviet communism. At the time, Hungary had one of the largest Jewish populations of Europe, roughly ten percent of the population.
To appease Hitler, Hungary’s leaders adopted harsh anti-Jewish employment measures but refused to deport or harm Hungarian Jews. As the Holocaust memorial organization Yad Vashem puts it, “most of the Jews of Hungary lived in relative safety for much of the war.”
However, by the end of the war, the Hungarian government was secretly making peace overtures to the Allies and the Nazis responded by invading Hungary in March 1944.
This is why the catastrophe that befell Hungary’s large Jewish population happened all at once in one brief period beginning in May 1944, when 434,000 Hungarian Jews were deported to Nazi death camps, primarily Auschwitz, and gassed.
In October, 1944, just months before the end of the war, Hitler removed Hungarian Regent Miklós Horthy from power, installed a pro-Nazi puppet as prime minister, and proceeded to wipe out the remaining Jewish population of Budapest.
Nearly 80,000 Jews were lined up on the banks of the Danube River, told to remove their shoes, and shot at point-blank range, their bodies simply thrown into the river. That is why there are now 60 pairs of iron shoes lining the banks of the Danube near the Hungarian parliament, a memorial to those who lost their lives.
It was one of the great tragedies of World War II, the last-minute mass murder of Hungarian Jews, organized by the notorious Adolf Eichmann, right at the end of World War II.
It is also why the Soviet Union had the excuse to “liberate” Hungary from the Germans and then impose its flat-earth Communist ideology for the next 45 years – despite the Hungarians rebelling outright in a heroic but doomed uprising in 1956.
What all this means is that the Hungarians are a very ancient people who have lived in the same basic area in Central Europe -- preserving their linguistic and cultural identity despite multiple conquests – for at least a thousand years and probably longer.
Preserving Hungary for Hungarians
They may look and dress like they should be in a Calvin Klein ad, their Apple earbuds firmly in place, but Hungarians have a fierce sense of national identity borne, at least in part, by their linguistic isolation. At least 93 percent of the people who live in Hungary today are ethnically Hungarian.
All this goes to explain why Hungarians don’t really want the “enrichment” and diversity of mass migration that EU leaders inexplicably demand. They’ve seen the riots, stabbings and rapes being perpetrated in other European cities– by groups of migrants angry that they’re not being given more benefits – and frankly want nothing to do with it.
As with most polls of European citizens, polls of Hungarians show that the overwhelming majority support the strong immigration laws promoted by the Hungarian Fidesz Party and Prime Minister Victor Orbán, a man regularly denounced by EU bureaucrats as a “strong man” for his refusal to accept the quotas of impoverished migrants the EU demands of Hungary.
As in America, polls in Europe are highly politicized and used primarily for propaganda purposes, their results dependent upon the data sample and the way questions are phrased. Nevertheless, poll after poll has shown that roughly 70 percent of Europeans believe that their countries take in too many migrants, according to a recent survey carried out by BVA Xsight.
In other words, Hungary is doing what most Europeans actually want, preserving their country as a homeland for their own people.
Because of the rapid rise of anti-immigration, populist parties in France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Italy and the Netherlands, EU bureaucrats recently created a reform of immigration policy dubbed the New Pact on Migration and Asylum, approved by 27 nations of the EU despite opposition from Hungary and Poland.
As with similar proposed legislation in the US, the new rules allow for greater vetting and detention of illegal migrants and “asylum seekers” but still allow for massive numbers to be allowed in. The EU pushed this reform to quash the rise of populist parties but, apparently, to no avail: recently, Germany’s anti-immigration Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) party received the greatest percent of the vote in its history.
Visit Budapest to see what a city can be
In the end, Budapest is a bracing example of what European nations are losing: it’s the proud capital of a proud people, one determined to maintain its nation, culture and history.
One final initial observation: everywhere you go in Budapest, you see construction going on with massive scaffolding and cranes in place.
They are rebuilding everything, healing decades of government neglect and the deliberate destruction of their historical monuments – a reality that ordinary Americans have seen in their own history recently. For example, the Communists destroyed many monuments of Hungarian history and royal buildings in the Buda Castle, tried to destroy St Stephen Basilica (the centre of Catholicism) and succeeded in placing the Marxist Red Star atop the Hungarian Parliament.
Yet today, old royal buildings are being completely rebuilt according to extant architectural plans. Entire neighbourhoods are being refurbished. There is an energy and optimism here – as well as vast amounts of money being spent – that are lacking in many decaying American inner cities.
Budapest shows you that large cities don’t have to be ugly and dangerous. In fact, they can be magnetic places people want to live in, bustling urban centres that are safe at night and full of energy and excitement.
And in the end, that’s the reason to visit Budapest: to discover what cities can be.
They don’t have to be urban ghettoes from which families flee to the suburbs for safety. They can be just the opposite. They can attract young families eager for the culture and energy and excitement they provide. Visit Budapest to experience what cities can be, if only our leaders would listen.
Hungary’s policies are often criticised in the West. Are you as optimistic about Hungary as the author?
Robert J. Hutchinson is the author of numerous books of popular history, including Searching for Jesus: New Discoveries in the Quest for Jesus of Nazareth (Thomas Nelson), The Dawn of Christianity (Thomas Nelson), The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Bible (Regnery) and When in Rome: A Journal of Life in Vatican City (Doubleday). Email him at: [email protected]
This article has been republished from the author's Substack blog, Disputed Questions.
Christopher Szabo commented 2024-09-18 01:37:02 +1000I agree. I haven’t been to Vienna for a long time, but would love to go again. I’ll be in Istanbul soon, but for too short a time.
mrscracker commented 2024-09-18 01:12:47 +1000Budapest is an amazing place for sure. Budapest, Istanbul, & Vienna were my favorite cities to visit in Europe. Well, Istanbul’s partly in Asia.
Christopher Szabo commented 2024-09-17 23:30:33 +1000What are you talking about. Not a word of this is true! Of course there is judicial review; here is the law on emergency humanitarian measures for Ukrainian refugees: https://abouthungary.hu/news-in-brief/state-of-emergency-in-connection-with-war-in-ukraine-extended-until-nov-25
(This is about being able to access roads; get credit; gain access to buildings for refugees etc, It is not what you are claiming.)
As for the other claims, bring me proof!
OK, let’s do this:
We in Hungary — thanks to you in the West — ended up on the wrong side of the Iron Curtain. I resisted that and paid for it. So did Orbán. (Where were you?) He spoke up in 1990 calling on the Russians to go home. He and most Hungarians had a picture of freedom and democracy that included:
1. The right to have legal representation if arrested or harassed by the authorities.
2. Freedom of speech.
3. Freedom of the press.
4. Freedom of assembly and all the usual traditional Western and Hungarian freedoms the Allies took from us.
Viktor Orbán stood up for these things and was arrested many times, like me. He and some others formed a liberal party.
Then he realised that post 1990, liberalism did not mean the classical liberalism of John Locke, Montesquieu, Kossuth and Széchenyi. He realised it had turned into a new form of Marxism, under another name. So he left that and carried on with what we all wanted, freedom.
Now, the U.S. and EU are pushing to take away our hard-won freedoms. They are making all the accusations you were parroting, without an iota of fact. It is not the FIDESZ-KDNP coalition that has changed, it is the U.S. and the EU that have gone ‘Woke’, and are in the process of destroying themselves.
We don’t want that.
That’s all there is to it.
We don’t want experimental operations done on our children.
We don’t want to be arrested for posting on X, FB or here.
We don’t want to experience the 150 years of hellish Islamic rule that we did before, all over again. Been there, done that, lost half our population. No thanks!
May I suggest you start reading Hungarian-related material not written by uninformed Americans and Brits (New York Times and The Guardian, for instance) but get factual matter. There are numerous English-language papers online, try them as a comparison.
Anon Emouse commented 2024-09-17 22:52:30 +1000What did you have against Judicial review, Christopher? Were the courts really that corrupt that they couldn’t be trusted to act as a check against Orban, as he undermines their independence?
Do you think that his emergency powers are justified if there is war in a neighboring country?
Do you think its ok for voters to register outside their home districts? Or staffing public prosecution with loyalists?
I may not be Hungarian, Christopher, but please explain to me as to WHY you think none of what I have listed above gives you any pause, and why none of that makes Orban a “quazi-dictator” – because thus far, your only defenses are ad homenim attacks as well as “at least the trains run on time” logic.
Christopher Szabo commented 2024-09-17 21:56:20 +1000“Loss of press freedom”. Read my article from two years ago, about who owns what in Hungarian media. It is still tilted to your side (Left-wing, Communist et al).
Christopher Szabo commented 2024-09-17 21:55:14 +1000Well, the constitution in question was written by the Communists and slightly amended. So I am all for the changes, plus the Venice Commission of the EU said it was fine. And the BBC. I don’t believe a word they say anymore — which is really sad, but there you have it.
I love how you tell me all about my own country! Wow! Must be great to know everything!
Anon Emouse commented 2024-09-17 21:47:54 +1000Christopher -
I notice none of what you said disputes the claim of orban being a quasi-dictator.
Changing the do situation to help consolidate his power does seem like something a dictator would do, though.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-21748878
Since 2010 Hungary also lost points in the press freedom index and has been backsliding on democracy.
There are further examples I could give, Christopher.
Christopher Szabo commented 2024-09-17 21:29:08 +1000To Emmerson Fedders:
Please explain to me (a Hungarian) how Orbán is a ‘quasi-dictator’? It’s easy to call people names, but where are the facts? I have been in and out of Hungary since 1970, and I can say this is the best the country has been — by far.
Now you may want to finish what the Holy Roman Empire, the Mongols, the Ottomans, the Hapsburgs, the Allies, the Nazis and the Soviets did, namely wipe us out. That IS your intention, right? Finish the other genocides?
We are survivors. And we’ll survive this, too.
Anon Emouse commented 2024-09-17 19:23:14 +1000I wonder if Caitlyn Jenner would agree with you, given what her legal status would be in Hungary.
Emberson Fedders commented 2024-09-17 12:57:32 +1000The question we have to ask ourselves is, “What is the purpose of this article?”
The right is trying to rehabilitate the image of Orban, a quasi-dictator who has legislated a lot of anti-democratic policy in Hungary. Yet all we hear in this article is how wonderful the place is.
I suspect the right is trying to ‘smooth out’ the edges of fascism as they try to prepare their followers (particularly in America) for their own version of fascism with Project 2025.
Appalling.
