In a few hours, the UK could legalise the right to die

Autonomy is the theme of all of Dignity in Dying’s messaging. “All [we] are asking for is choice,” says its CEO.

One of the most prominent advocates of the Leadbeater bill is Dame Esther Rantzen, a former TV presenter. She may be terminally ill with Stage IV lung cancer, but she projects a raddled glamour. But it is not the glamorous and well-connected who will become victims of this bill. It is the lonely, the unaccompanied, the depressed, the demoralised, and the poor who will be nudged to take an early exit to spare themselves and everyone else a truckload of trouble.

There are people whose death is accompanied by intractable suffering. But significantly “dying in terrible pain” is seldom mentioned by Dignity in Dying. For a very sound reason – most of the people who take advantage of right-to-die legislation in places like Canada and Oregon do not choose to die because of pain, but because their life lacks meaning.

Autonomy is inadequate on two counts. First, all of our decisions are subtly conditioned by other people. It may be the raised eyebrow of a doctor or social worker; a nephew’s insistence that uncle has been suffering too long; or the meanness of estranged children. It may be a consensus amongst Right-Thinking People that it is The Right Thing To Do.

Second, our decisions touch the lives of other people. Some relatives are sure to feel deeply pained by a decision to take an early exit. Other patients in a nursing home may feel intimidated by muffled whispers about a sudden death in Room 17. Paradoxically, though, supporters of assisted dying never concede that terminally ill owe anything to anyone for the consequences of their choices, other than to themselves.

No wonder they were not ashamed to display those gigantic posters in the Tube. Critics have asked, rightly, whether they are appropriate in the London Underground, where dozens of people commit suicide every year by jumping in front of the trains.

The British Parliament has immense moral influence. If this bill succeeds, it is very likely that assisted dying or euthanasia will be legalised in Scotland and Ireland, in more American states, and in other European countries. The world could slip into, to quote a well-known British MP, Winston Churchill, “the abyss of a new Dark Age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science”.

Michael Cook is editor of Mercator.

Image credits: from X (Twitter)