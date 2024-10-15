In death, people can flourish and find meaning

Certainly, terminal illness can be agonisingly difficult. It may seem naïve to talk about “flourishing” at the end of life. But death is part of life and there is no doubt that some people experience “a strong sense of meaning and purpose, deeper social connectedness, or moral growth” in their last days.

The Greek philosopher Aristotle suggested that no one can be called happy until he dies a happy death. As the researchers put it:

One may … have a life that is for the most part characterized by virtue and suitably furnished with the trappings of success but still experience great misfortune at the end of life and not be considered blessed. Dying a good death, then, appears to be an important and, indeed, constitutive feature of a flourishing life.

The classic example for the Greeks is the character of Oedipus in Sophocles’ tragedy Oedipus Rex. He had solved the riddle of the Sphinx and had become a great king but his life ended in appalling misery. "Count no man happy till he dies, free of pain at last," comments the Chorus of the play.

There is another way of looking at the end of life. One could argue – and people do – give up while the going’s good. Choose death before it chooses you. Legalise voluntary assisted dying. That is more or less the theme of a famous and often-quoted article by Ezechiel Emanuel, a leading American bioethicist, in The Atlantic, “Why I hope to die at 75” – although he insisted that he did not endorse VAD.

Here is a simple truth that many of us seem to resist: living too long is also a loss. It renders many of us, if not disabled, then faltering and declining, a state that may not be worse than death but is nonetheless deprived. … We are no longer remembered as vibrant and engaged but as feeble, ineffectual, even pathetic.

But Symons and his colleagues contend that “the end of life can be pregnant with meaning and significance for human beings”.

For the Ezekiel Emanuels of this world, who treasure their independence and autonomy, this seems counter-intuitive. How can a time of suffering and dependence be meaningful? Does being “feeble, ineffectual, even pathetic” serve any purpose?

Here’s where philosophy comes in handy. The article points out that an active, autonomous life gives us purpose. We are moving, contributing, bustling, busy and useful. But it may take moments of powerlessness and dependence to enter the realm of meaning. “One can, in other words, start to make definitive evaluations of one’s life given that the narrative arc of life is nearing its end,” its authors write.

Even for people who have been, to use an Australian turn of phrase, “proper bastards”, “the end of life may still provide an opportunity for repentance, apology, and reform, and for making whatever repair or reconciliation is possible, and possibly for finding some meaning in these.”

“I am not afraid of death. I just don't want to be there when it happens,” is one of Woody Allen’s many death-phobic quips. But Allen, like all of us, is going to die. Do those final days or hours offer an opportunity to become a person who has lived a flourishing life?

Leo Tolstoy, in The Death of Ivan Ilyich, says Yes. His novella must be the most realistic depiction of the psychology of death all of literature. Ilyich has been a nice enough person, but not a particularly cheerful, productive or loving one. He cannot believe that he is dying of a painful cancer.

'Caius is a man, men are mortal, therefore Caius is mortal' – had seemed to him all his life to be correct only in relation to Caius, but by no means to himself.

He suffers terribly, but his pain finally becomes a way of reconciling with his wife and children:

He sought his old habitual fear of death and could not find it. Where was it? What death? There was no more fear because there was no more death. Instead of death there was light. "So that's it!" he suddenly said aloud. "What joy!"

Tolstoy was a Christian, an eccentric Christian, but a Christian, and his story depicts characteristically Christian themes of reconciliation and forgiveness. However, it is not written as a Christian parable but as an acute psychological analysis of the process of death. Purged of his selfishness and snobbery, Ivan Ilyich discovers in death a uniquely radiant experience which imbues his whole life with meaning.

The article by the Harvard researchers shows that the experience of terminal illness and death might not be an optional extra but an essential part of living a happy and flourishing life. It should be read by all politicians in the British Parliament, which is preparing for a debate on voluntary assisted dying later this month.

Is Woody Allen right? Is death senseless?

