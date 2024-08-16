India’s caste system hampers its rise to global power

India, the world's largest democracy and one of the oldest continuous cultures, boasts a rich history influenced by British culture and education. English is widely spoken, and the top universities are world class. As the most populous country, India has one of the fastest-growing economies and aspires to play a significant role in global affairs, notably as a member of BRICS. It is also taking a more proactive leadership role in international organizations.

India aims to lead the Global South, balancing the influence of China and the US by representing and protecting the interests of less developed countries. Unlike some nations, India has no colonial ambitions, making it a plausible candidate for this role. However, several internal challenges could hinder India's rise to world power status and its full integration as an equal member of the G7 or as a leader in the global order.

Despite rapid economic growth, many remain in poverty with a stark rich-poor disparity. Infrastructure, including transportation, healthcare, and education. By some estimates, the society is more unequal now than under British rule.

Corruption hampers public services and deters foreign investment. Political instability and regional conflicts hinder policy implementation and reforms. Quality education and skill development are lacking, especially for the youth. Rural areas suffer from poor healthcare access, requiring better public health infrastructure. Industrialization and urbanization have caused severe environmental issues like pollution and deforestation. The agricultural sector struggles with low productivity, lack of modernization, and farmer distress.

The enduring caste system

Among the internal challenges India faces, the caste system stands out as a significant impediment to progress. This traditional social hierarchy, which has existed for over 3,000 years, divides people into different groups based on birth. The primary castes, or varnas, are Brahmins (priests and scholars), Kshatriyas (warriors and rulers), Vaishyas (traders and agriculturists), and Shudras (labourers and service providers).

Brahmins were born from the head of the primordial being, Purusha; Kshatriyas from the shoulders; Vaishyas from the thighs; and Shudras from the feet. The first three varnas are considered "twice-born" and purer than the Shudras, who are "once-born." Numerous sub-castes, or jatis, further segment the population. At the bottom of the hierarchy are the Dalits (formerly "untouchables") and Adivasis (Indigenous peoples), who have historically faced severe discrimination and exclusion from mainstream society. Dalits, now known as Scheduled Castes, and Adivasis, referred to as Scheduled Tribes, are the focus of affirmative action in India. Since India's independence in 1947, the government has recognized caste discrimination as a pressing issue and instituted processes of reconciliation and justice to address it. However, these steps have proven insufficient, as the caste system persists.

The caste system perpetuates social inequality and discrimination, limiting opportunities for many individuals based on their birth. This leads to underutilization of talent and human resources, as people from lower castes often have less access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. The rigid social structure leads to social fragmentation and conflict, including societal violence and lynchings, undermining national unity and social cohesion. This can create an unstable environment for economic development and foreign investment.

Moreover, the caste system undermines meritocracy by prioritizing social hierarchy over individual ability and achievement. This results in inefficiencies in the workforce and governance, as positions of power and influence may not always be filled by the most capable individuals. Discrimination against certain castes leads to economic inefficiencies, as a significant portion of the population may be excluded from contributing fully to the economy. At the same time, companies limit their potential by excluding qualified candidates solely because they belong to the "wrong" caste. This can hinder overall economic growth and productivity.