- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
India’s caste system hampers its rise to global power
India, the world's largest democracy and one of the oldest continuous cultures, boasts a rich history influenced by British culture and education. English is widely spoken, and the top universities are world class. As the most populous country, India has one of the fastest-growing economies and aspires to play a significant role in global affairs, notably as a member of BRICS. It is also taking a more proactive leadership role in international organizations.
India aims to lead the Global South, balancing the influence of China and the US by representing and protecting the interests of less developed countries. Unlike some nations, India has no colonial ambitions, making it a plausible candidate for this role. However, several internal challenges could hinder India's rise to world power status and its full integration as an equal member of the G7 or as a leader in the global order.
Despite rapid economic growth, many remain in poverty with a stark rich-poor disparity. Infrastructure, including transportation, healthcare, and education. By some estimates, the society is more unequal now than under British rule.
Corruption hampers public services and deters foreign investment. Political instability and regional conflicts hinder policy implementation and reforms. Quality education and skill development are lacking, especially for the youth. Rural areas suffer from poor healthcare access, requiring better public health infrastructure. Industrialization and urbanization have caused severe environmental issues like pollution and deforestation. The agricultural sector struggles with low productivity, lack of modernization, and farmer distress.
The enduring caste system
Among the internal challenges India faces, the caste system stands out as a significant impediment to progress. This traditional social hierarchy, which has existed for over 3,000 years, divides people into different groups based on birth. The primary castes, or varnas, are Brahmins (priests and scholars), Kshatriyas (warriors and rulers), Vaishyas (traders and agriculturists), and Shudras (labourers and service providers).
Brahmins were born from the head of the primordial being, Purusha; Kshatriyas from the shoulders; Vaishyas from the thighs; and Shudras from the feet. The first three varnas are considered "twice-born" and purer than the Shudras, who are "once-born." Numerous sub-castes, or jatis, further segment the population. At the bottom of the hierarchy are the Dalits (formerly "untouchables") and Adivasis (Indigenous peoples), who have historically faced severe discrimination and exclusion from mainstream society. Dalits, now known as Scheduled Castes, and Adivasis, referred to as Scheduled Tribes, are the focus of affirmative action in India. Since India's independence in 1947, the government has recognized caste discrimination as a pressing issue and instituted processes of reconciliation and justice to address it. However, these steps have proven insufficient, as the caste system persists.
The caste system perpetuates social inequality and discrimination, limiting opportunities for many individuals based on their birth. This leads to underutilization of talent and human resources, as people from lower castes often have less access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. The rigid social structure leads to social fragmentation and conflict, including societal violence and lynchings, undermining national unity and social cohesion. This can create an unstable environment for economic development and foreign investment.
Moreover, the caste system undermines meritocracy by prioritizing social hierarchy over individual ability and achievement. This results in inefficiencies in the workforce and governance, as positions of power and influence may not always be filled by the most capable individuals. Discrimination against certain castes leads to economic inefficiencies, as a significant portion of the population may be excluded from contributing fully to the economy. At the same time, companies limit their potential by excluding qualified candidates solely because they belong to the "wrong" caste. This can hinder overall economic growth and productivity.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
Caste in the Indian diaspora
The Indian caste system extends beyond India, affecting the diaspora globally, including in North America. Dr B. R. Ambedkar, a Dalit activist who chaired the committee to draft the constitution of India, warned “if Hindus migrate to other regions on earth, Indian caste would become a world problem.”
Both Canada and the US have started recognizing caste as a protected identity, alongside gender and race. Caste discrimination in the tech industry first brought attention to the issue, with cases like a Dalit ex-employee of Cisco suing for denied promotions and exclusion. Cities like Seattle and institutions like the California State University system have outlawed or recognized caste discrimination. An Equality Labs survey of the South Asian diaspora in the US revealed that many Dalits face verbal and physical assaults, workplace discrimination, and social exclusion.
The global perception of caste-based discrimination can also affect India's international relationships. Leading nations and international organizations may view caste-based inequality as a human rights issue, potentially impacting diplomatic and economic ties. Human Rights watch has referred to India’s caste system as “hidden apartheid”.
The US Department of State India 2023 Human Rights Report found that Dalit were subjected to societal violence while women from lower castes were more frequently subjected to sexual violence or exploitation. While the government has established initiatives to increase access to education, housing, subsidized food and employment opportunities to the lower caste, many of the programs suffer from poor implementation and corruption.
One criticism of affirmative action programs in India is that they necessitate recording and tracking caste to determine which citizens should benefit. This process inadvertently perpetuates the caste system by institutionalizing caste as an official designation. Human Rights Watch has noted that, unfortunately, the caste system “is reinforced by state allocationof resources and facilities; separate facilities are provided for separate caste-based neighbourhoods.”
The term "Other Backward Class" (OBC) is used by the Government of India to denote communities identified as being socially and educationally disadvantaged. This classification is part of the country's broader system for categorizing its population, which also includes general castes, Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Although generally linked to the Hindu majority, caste-like systems also exist among Muslims, Sikhs, and other non-Hindu groups. When considering the entire population of India, both Hindu and non-Hindu, the "other backward classes" account for 52 percent of the total population.
Maintaining a system where over half the population faces various forms of social and economic repression and discrimination not only hinders India's economic growth but also obstructs its ascent to a global power. Simultaneously, this system perpetuates the suffering of over 700 million people, undermining the nation's potential and overall well-being.
Have you observed caste discrimination outside of India?
Antonio Graceffo, PhD, China-MBA MBA, is a China economic analyst teaching economics at the American University in Mongolia. He has spent 20 years in Asia and is the author of six books about China. His writing has appeared in The Diplomat, South China Morning Post, Jamestown Foundation China Brief, Penthouse, Shanghai Institute of American Studies, Epoch Times, War on the Rocks, Just the News, and Black Belt Magazine.
Image credit: a gathering of Brahmin women for marriage match-making / Bigstock
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.