iPhone 15: Why Apple’s new USB-C Port is a huge deal

Mercator Staff
September 14, 2023 1 Reaction

Dunno how many of you guys have iPhones, but if you do, you're invested in the biggest innovation in years -- a USB-C port on the iPhone 15. Biggest innovation? Yeah, it does look like the pace of progress is rapidly slowing down if we're only talking about charging cables. But enjoy the buzz in this video from the WSJ. 

