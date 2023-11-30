Is a doctor’s conscience mere personal preference?

Imagine that paediatricians are asked by the parents of a child with severe developmental disabilities to perform a hysterectomy and mastectomy on their daughter and give her hormones to restrict her growth. Imagine that, though the paediatricians sympathetically appreciate the motivation of the parents for this request – that restricting her growth will enable them to continue to care for her themselves, they think that they cannot do these things to the child. Should we compel them to provide the procedures or accommodate their conscientious judgment?

Or again. Imagine that a doctor is willing to provide a first trimester termination but is reluctant to terminate a pregnancy in the third trimester. Should we compel him to provide the procedure or accommodate his conscientious judgment?

The general question to be considered is whether it is ever justifiable to compel performance by a doctor in violation of his or her conscience. Or, to put the question another way: what scope – if any at all -- should be given to conscientious judgment in healthcare?

Though there is now an enormous literature on the subject, most views sit on the range between, on the one hand, “there ought to be little or no scope for conscientious judgment in healthcare” and, on the other, “there ought to be wide scope for conscientious judgment in healthcare”. Classic expressions of these two views were given some time ago by Julian Savulescu and Daniel Sulmasy respectively. Though there are now other contributors to the discussion, and other points of view, a grasp of the early claims of these two doctor-philosophers will orient a newcomer to the shape of the debate.

Savulescu: doctor have no right of conscientious objection

Savulescu argues that

“[a} doctor’s conscience has little place in the delivery of modern medical care. What should be provided to patients is defined by the law and consideration of the just distribution of finite medical resources, which requires a reasonable conception of the patient’s good and the patient’s informed desires. If people are not prepared to offer legally permitted, efficient, and beneficial care to a patient because it conflicts with their values, they should not be doctors.”

This view was further elaborated in a “consensus statement” adopted by a group of philosophers and bioethicists (Savulescu among them) who met at the Brocher Institute in Geneva in 2016. According to them,

“[h]ealthcare practitioners’ primary obligations are towards their patients, not towards their own personal conscience. When the patient’s well-being (or best interests, or health) is at stake, healthcare practitioners’ professional obligations should normally take priority over their personal moral or religious views.”

When practitioners have a conscientious objection, they ought to refer their patients to another practitioner who is willing to perform the treatment, and in emergency situations perform the treatment themselves. When they have a conscientious objection to providing treatment, they should be required to explain themselves. The burden of proof of the reasonability and sincerity of the objection should be on the practitioner. Reasons offered could be assessed by tribunals who could test their reasonability and sincerity. Hiring authorities should generally be allowed to make hiring decisions on the basis of whether the possible employees are willing to perform procedures to which others have a conscientious objection.

Practitioners who are exempted from performing procedures on conscientious grounds should be required to compensate society for their failure to fulfil their professional obligations. Medical students should not be exempted from learning how to perform basic procedures they consider to be morally wrong. Practitioners should be educated to identify the basis of their objections and to reflect on the influence of cognitive bias in their objections.

Savulescu gives four reasons for the view that there should be little scope for conscientious judgment in healthcare. Respect for conscientious refusal is inefficient because it causes patients to waste time, energy and money; it is inequitable because some patients, less informed of their entitlements, will fail to receive a service which they should have received; it is inconsistent with other practices in healthcare where doctors are not permitted to act on their own views; and it is unprofessional because

“… to be a doctor is to be willing and able to offer appropriate medical treatments that are legal, beneficial, desired by the patient, and part of a just health care system”.

Savulescu’s practical recommendation is straightforward. If people are not prepared to offer legally permitted, efficient, and beneficial care to a patient because it conflicts with their values, they should not be doctors.