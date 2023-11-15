Is it ethical to conceive those precious bundles of joy in a Petri dish?

Last month, the Battle of Ideas Festival, in London, organised a debate on “Making Babies in the Lab: The Morality of Reproductive Technologies”. This is the contribution of Dr Mehmet Çiftçi, a researcher at the Anscombe Bioethics Centre.

Anyone who has become a parent, an aunt, or an uncle, knows that having children is a beautiful thing. It’s easy then to sympathise with the pain of those who cannot have children due to infertility.

But feeling compassion for infertile couples is not enough to tell us whether it is ethical to use artificial reproductive technologies. To answer that question, we should first ask ourselves whether these technologies are good for the children that are made by them, whether they serve the needs of children — or if they merely fulfil the desires of adults.

Children are vulnerable; they can’t advocate for their needs or defend their rights. It’s therefore up to us to ensure that we do not prioritise the desires of adults at the expense of children’s needs. When choosing how to bring a child into this world, we should be willing to adjust our plans to what they need, rather than compromising on what is best for them just to suit what we want. Because no matter how strongly you may wish to be a parent, at the end of the day you do not have the right to have a child, by whatever means necessary, for the same reason that no one has the right to another person.

When you look at it that way, you may begin to doubt whether we should be making babies in a lab at all. For example, think about the creation of children by IVF using donated sperm or eggs or even a donated embryo. This process cuts off the connection between children and one or two of their biological parents, often meaning that they suffer from what psychologists call “genealogical bewilderment”. They struggle to form a sense of who they are, because they do not know whose they are.

This can happen to children who are adopted as well. But the difference is that adoption is a way to make the best of a terrible situation where the biological parents cannot look after their child for some serious reason. On the other hand, with IVF we knowingly and willingly choose to deprive a child of contact with their biological roots.