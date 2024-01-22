Is Jordan Peterson going to kowtow to his woke masters?

Jordan B. Peterson is a counter-revolutionary dissident who must undergo re-education.

That is the final ruling of the Court of Appeal for Ontario, the highest court in Canada’s most populous province. It leaves the clinical psychologist’s legal options exhausted.

The decision was handed down last Tuesday, forcing the University of Toronto Professor Emeritus to choose whether to keep his registration and career by sitting through designed-to-humiliate “social media” training — or keep his dignity intact and walk away from the profession.

The saga began in November 2022, when the College of Psychologists of Ontario responded to complaints about the political views Peterson had expressed on social media.

Among Peterson’s reported thought-crimes were operating out of the domain of his expertise by telling Joe Rogan his thoughts on Covid-19 vaccines; reminding those who believe the world is overpopulated that they are “free to leave at any point”; repeatedly hurting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s feelings on Twitter; stating that transgender activist Ellen Page “had her breasts removed by a criminal physician”; and offering his view that obesity — as depicted by a plus-size model on the cover of Sports Illustrated — was “not beautiful” and that “no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that”.

To be clear, none of the complaints made about Jordan Peterson were submitted by recipients of his professional services. They were lodged on the publicly-accessible Ontario College of Psychologist website — and apparently, mostly by activists located outside of Canada, many of whom lied about being his clients.

Having determined that his opinions were unbecoming of the profession, the board required Peterson to participate in — as he has described it — “a bout of mandatory re-education, of indeterminate duration, at my expense”.

Peterson sued the board in an effort to avoid the political reprogramming classes, arguing that his political commentary was not subject to the college’s authority.

His legal team argued that his fundamental freedoms, supposedly guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, had been violated — specifically Section 2, designed to protect his “freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression”.

He lost the case in August of last year.

Peterson appealed the decision. But last week he learned that his appeal had been rejected. The court provided no reasons for its decision.

In a lengthy op-ed for the National Post, Peterson explained the choices now before him:

I can comply… confess the sins of my classic liberal/conservative or even Judeo-Christian political, philosophical and theological commitments, repent and silence myself — or even become a standard-bearer for the faux-compassionate woke cause, at least publicly. Alternatively, I can tell my would-be masters to go directly to the hell they are so rapidly gathering around themselves and everyone else, los[ing] my right to practice or even to describe myself as a psychologist.