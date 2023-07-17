Is the bloom off the self-driving rose?

Pardon the mixed metaphor—roses don't drive—but I couldn't think of another way to summarize the current prospects for truly autonomous vehicles. For several years now, we have been promised that self-driving cars are just around the corner. In particular, Tesla has marketed an expensive option for their electric vehicles called "Full Self-Driving Capability."

But as the NHTSA is asking Tesla for ever more detailed information about how it has deployed and modified its autonomous-driving software since 2014, it's beginning to look like the promised future of leaving all the driving to robot chauffeurs while we nap or play cards in the back seat is nothing more than hype.

What is reality right now regarding self-driving cars? The Society of Automotive Engineers has established six levels of autonomy, ranging from 0 (what a Model T had, requiring you to do everything yourself) up to Level 5. A Level 5 car could drive you anywhere that is physically accessible by a car without your having to lift a finger.

The most advanced self-driving systems currently on the market are Level 3. A Level 3 system such as that in the Honda Legend, which was introduced only in Japan in limited quantities, really does drive the car without human intervention, but reserves the right to ask the human to take over if things get too hairy. "Hairy" in this case can mean something as mild as a rainy day, which sets up weird reflections on streets and can confuse even deep-learning AI systems.

Tesla's much-publicized "Full Self-Driving Mode" is only a Level 2 system, because the occupant is supposed to be prepared to start steering at any time. People routinely violate this rule, however, which is how several accidents involving supposedly self-driving Teslas have happened.

Computer scientist and engineer Anthony Levandowski ought to know the self-driving score if anybody does, as he got into the business way back in 2003 when he teamed with some fellow U. C. Berkeley engineers to enter a self-driving motorcycle in DARPA's 2004 Grand Challenge. He went on to work for Google, left Google for Uber amid lawsuits charging theft of intellectual property, was convicted of same, and pardoned by President Trump on Trump's last day in office.

If anybody has an insider's perspective on self-driving vehicles, Levandowski does. What is he up to now? He runs a company that converts giant open-pit quarry trucks to be autonomous vehicles. And in an interview with Bloomberg News, he says that the kind of highly restricted environment in which such trucks operate may be the best that truly autonomous driving can do for the foreseeable future.

While there have been numerous technical advances in sensors, computing power, and AI in the two decades or so that Levandowski has been in the business, self-driving cars are up against a truly astounding opponent: the average driver. As the Bloomberg article points out, suppose you see a couple of pigeons on the road ahead. As an experienced human, you know that pigeons almost always fly away before your car lands on top of them. And even if you are contending with a particularly dopey or hung-over pigeon whose situational awareness isn't up to snuff, running over a pigeon is not going to ruin your car. So it's no big deal to see some pigeons in your path if you're driving.

But to an autonomous vehicle system that may never have encountered these particular pigeons on this particular stretch of road under these particular lighting and weather circumstances, it's a totally novel experience. And most prudent programmers will insert a default "brake when in doubt" operation when the system encounters something that might be dangerous. So what may well happen is that the car suddenly brakes, and the driver following you may not notice in time, leading to a rear-end collision or even a pileup on a busy freeway—all because of a pigeon.