Is the two-state solution for Israel and Palestine dead in the water?

During the central, most active phase of my professional life I travelled a great deal. One of my many destinations was Kampala, Uganda. To get there by plane, usually via Nairobi, I would enter the country through the airport at Entebbe on the shores of Lake Victoria and yes, it was all as exotic and beautiful as it sounds.

I travelled this route three times and whenever I disembarked, amid the roaring of US Air Force transports supplying the vast war in the Democratic Republic of Congo next door, I would look over at the derelict old international terminal skulking shamefully in its inactive corner of the airfield.

The building interested me because, of course, it is where the final act of the hijack and hostage crisis of June and July 1976 played out. Briefly, a French airliner was hijacked by a group of terrorists from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Red Army Faction (Baader-Meinhof Group) from Germany. The Israeli government sent a detachment of special forces to free the hostages and kill their captors.

The mission was famously successful and only one member of the Israeli force was killed in the gun battle, Lt. Colonel Yonatan Netanyahu -- yes Benjamin Netanyahu’s older brother. I continue to ponder this astonishing connection and of course have often wondered if the circumstances of his brother’s death drove “Bibi” in his desire for uncompromising political power.

I’ve watched the conflict between the Arabs of Palestine and the Israeli state evolve from the tank battles of Sinai and the Golan Heights to the streets of the West Bank, Gaza and Israel itself. And I can’t imagine that a single family in that tiny slip of land does not mourn the loss of many close family members, sometimes in the most barbaric and tragic fashion. You can almost see the hatred and distrust rising above the towns and cities within the borders of Israel and the territories beyond.

Each Israeli settlement is a little fortress with heavy machine gun barrels sticking out of fortifications at every access point. In Beirut, when I visited, walls around the city still bore the holes made by shell fire from the bitter factional and proxy wars that continue to simmer below the surface.

So when I see individual politicians from around the world proclaiming on TV that greater effort must now be made to establish a lasting peace on the basis of the renowned “Two-State” solution, I’m inclined to wince.

The Israeli government is not promoting the Two-State solution moment, nor is Hamas, the power in Gaza, nor Fatah who run the West Bank. Nor for that matter is Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. For them to accept this compromise would require each of them to recognise the existence of the other. They are the actors who would take responsibility for establishing, maintaining and developing two viable states, presumably existing in peace, side by side. I just don’t see how that’s going to happen now or in the future.

It would take too long to examine the many differences that exist between the Arab groups active in the West Bank and the Gaza strip and their varied histories, ideologies and sponsors. Fatah and Hamas do not get on. The Palestinian Authority in the West Bank of the Jordan river has, since the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993 and 1995, tried to find a reasonable way of working with the Israeli state, realising that continuing down the path of war would end in disaster.

Hamas emerged from the strength of Arab opposition to the Fatah compromise and resulted in Hamas taking control of the Gaza Strip in 2007. But the prominence of the Two-State Solution began to wane with the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995 by a young Israeli representing the view that there should be no compromise with the Arabs.