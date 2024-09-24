Is the woke madness beginning to ebb?

Has the English-speaking world hit peak woke? Consider these surprising developments:

Just two years ago, news like this was inconceivable. A tsunami of wokeness was inundating society.

According to research commissioned by The Economist, though, we’re a bit late to the party – wokeness peaked about 2021 and 2022 and has been declining since then. Come to think of it, when was the last time you read about a politician taking the knee or heard of someone attending a seminar on white fragility?

To conservative addicts of the Babylon Bee, YouTube and Twitter, this might sound bonkers. Every day brings new absurdities on their social media feeds – drag queen story hours, trans-friendly Olympics, AOC, diversity hires, intersectional perspectives in science and so on.

However, The Economist examined metrics of wokeness in public opinion, the media, universities and business. In all of them, wokeness is declining, although it is still higher than in 2015, before the election of Donald Trump.

Public opinion . The percentage of people who believe that race is the most important issue in America today has fallen from about 20 percent after the killing of George Floyd in 2020 to 3 or 4 percent today. The number of people who believed that white people enjoy privileges that black people do not peaked in 2020.

Media . In 2020 the term “white privilege” it featured about 2.5 times for every million words in the New York Times, but by 2023 it had dropped to just 0.4 mentions for every million words.

Universities . The Economist tracked 154 woke terms like “intersectional”, “whiteness”, and “oppression” in academic journals and found that their apogee was in 2022. Cancel culture seems to be declining.

Business . The number of people employed in DEI administration is falling as companies realise that wokeness is not necessarily profitable. The abject failure of promoting Bud Light with a transgender activist sent alarm bells ringing across corporate America.

Philosopher Musa al-Gharbi studies woke indicators as part of his research. He wrote last year that: “It’s been ten straight years of heightened unrest among knowledge economy professionals and within knowledge economy institutions and knowledge economy hubs. However, it seems like the wave is now beginning to crest.”

Part of the difficulty of detecting a decline in wokeness is that there is no agreement on what wokeness is. Progressives claim that they aren’t woke; they are simply fighting for social justice. Conservatives like Florida governor Ron DeSantis deride every obnoxious cultural issue as “woke”.

“Wokery isn’t a stable ideological system,” writes the pseudonymous academic Eugyppius on his Substack blog. “It is instead the mere ideological expression of a revolutionary process.” It is a toxic stew of social justice activism, decrepit Marxist theorizing, expressive individualism, anarchism, and political opportunism.

Like the Emperor’s new clothes, people are beginning to open their eyes to some of the absurdities of woke campaigns. Even the woke-est of the woke mainstream media, the New York Times, is beginning to acknowledge that the high tide of wokeness is receding. Earlier this year columnist Michelle Goldberg wrote an elegiac obituary entitled: “Wokeness Is Dying. We Might Miss It”. She saw the writing on the wall months ago.