Is there a link between strange baby-names and the decline of fertility?

In popular 1976 horror film The Omen, when the Devil was reborn in human form on Earth, he was given the human name “Damien”, to avoid attracting any unnecessary attention from exorcists.

Today, the situation has been reversed with a UK tabloid recently carrying a front-page article about a moronic British mother who christened (or Anti-Christened, perhaps?) her baby Lucifer.

Ronni Lily, the irresponsible gestator in question, claims she did not name her son after Satan, but after a “pretty cool” Netflix show she had enjoyed, named Lucifer – which is still about the Devil anyway, but never mind. Some relatives objected, calling the idea an abomination but the registrar didn’t. The compliant official “simply confirmed the spelling and that was it.” Lily’s father approved too, as the name Lucifer was “really different and bold”.

Not that different, however, as in 2022 another British mum, Josie King, had already named her child Lucifer, then bragged to the newspapers about the fact. Josie’s own father thought the name was great, as “my dad knows what I’m like and that I like to be unique”. “I like the names I like,” Josie concluded, suggesting her choice of name here was perhaps more about advertising her own sense of ego than conducted in the interests of her own baby. If the baby grew up to be bullied by all the other children in his class, then “society is the problem, not our personal choices.”

Yes, in our contemporary dictatorship of John Stuart Mill, the forces and agents of normative society must never be allowed to intervene with one’s sacred personal choices, no matter how cretinous, in the name of the wider social good.

In 2023, Mandy Sheldon, a third British mother with a son named Lucifer, registered an official complaint with her local council about a registrar who had sensibly attempted to dissuade her from officially calling him that, as “he would never be able to get a job, and teachers wouldn’t want to teach him”. The registrar made the diplomatic suggestion that “maybe we could name him something else [officially] but refer to him as Lucifer at home” before finally reluctantly admitting she had no legal power to prevent this folly.

The Devil in human form

There is a 2022 thread in the online chat-forum Reddit in which yet another unnamed pregnant mother declared not only that she intended to call her son Lucifer no matter what anyone said, but that if she ever had a second one, she would christen him “Messiah” – the ultimate in sibling rivalry.

This prompted a series of far more sensible user-comments about this threat/promise, including (corrected for spelling and grammar):

“Most parents hope that their child has a happy life filled with love. Yours will spend his time explaining his rebellious mother.”

“This is a human who has to live with this name, not a toy.”

“That’s a sentence to a life of bullying that you could easily avoid.”

“It’s one thing to name your pet something controversial, because it’s a pet and they probably don’t care [but this is a human].”

“You’re naming a person, not a baby [i.e., a baby doll].”

“Your kid’s name isn’t a trophy for you.”

“Your kid isn’t an accessory.”

“What’s his middle name, Hitler?”

How very out of tune with Mill’s contemporary Religion of the Sacred Self! Most tragic of all was the following user-comment: “I knew a kid named Murder, and he was essentially tortured by this name growing up and struggled to get a job because of it. He resented his parents for giving him this name.” I’m surprised he didn’t murder them.

Harm moniker

It used to be just loopy, drugged-up pop stars like Frank Zappa who christened their kids with absurd self-invented names like Moon Unit or Dweezil, but no longer. Surely the weirdest case on record was in 2008, when a bullied nine-year-old girl was placed under guardianship of court by a New Zealand judge until she could be formally renamed. Her parents had named her Talula Does the Hula From Hawaii, having “apparently not given any thought to the implications of their actions.” Unlike the UK, New Zealand does have an official, ever-expanding list of names that are not allowed (Lucifer is specifically on it), enabling this judgement to take place.

In summing-up, the judge gave a list of the most egregious other such examples he could find: Stallion, Yeah Detroit, Fish & Chips, Twisty Poi, Keenan Got Lucy, Sex Fruit, Midnight Chardonnay, Violence, Number 16 Bus Shelter and, hilariously, twins called Benson and Hedges. Perhaps the mother had endured trouble quitting smoking during pregnancy?

In 1996, a creatively inclined Swedish couple registered their child’s name as Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116 (pronounced “Albin”), claiming it to be “a pregnant, expressionistic development that we see as an artistic creation” performed in the name of Pataphysics, an early French precursor of Surrealism. Eventually, they were fined for failing to fall in line and give little Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116 a legally acceptable name by his fifth birthday. In 2007, meanwhile, the BBC once ran with the quite excellent headline “Baby named Metallica rocks Sweden”.

I choose you, Pikachu!

It seems some of these things are mere expressions of passing fashion. Here, for example, is a graph demonstrating the rise and fall of the baby-name Pikachu in the US:

That’s right: even in 2022, the last year for which data was available, 6 American children in every million were being named after a small yellow Pokémon. Yet the name’s popularity peaked back in 2000, with 33 percent more kids being christened after the cute fictional electricity-emitting mouse, at 9 per million births. Why? Presumably because 2000 was the very height of the original US Pokémania, coming not long after Nintendo’s original GameBoy game had been launched Stateside, together with its equally massively popular spin-off films and TV cartoon-shows.

Even worse, at the height of the Covid-19 panic, two twins in the Indian State of Chhattisgarh (which also sounds like a made-up name) were christened Covid and Corona. Elsewhere in India, babies were named Lockdown and Sanitiser. I bet you there’s some poor kid out there somewhere in the rural United States today called Ivermectin.

Land of the poorly raised son

Do such trends possess a deeper meaning? A recent study from Japan suggests so.

Back in 1994, there was a national row when two parents tried to name their son Akuma (Devil). Satan’s father, Shigeharo Sato, thought overcoming the inevitable bullying Akuma’s title would cause would make the child stronger and “stand at the top” as an adult. Ultimately, officials refused to allow the name to be registered.

Yet the Japanese writing system is complex, and it is possible to give a child a so-called “kira-kira name”, which looks ordinary when written down, but which when read aloud sounds completely different – akin to the snobbish old British sitcom character “Mrs Bucket” who always claimed “It’s pronounced Bouquet”. Mr Sato exploited this factto give his son an ostensibly normal title, but which still sounded like “Devil” when read out, causing more confusion, kira-kira names being something of a legal grey area.

At the time, this was reported in Western media as going against the usual stereotype of Japan being a conformist, non-individualistic kind of society, but by 2022 things had changed and Japan’s Ministry of Justice had set up a committee to investigate the idea of liberalising and explicitly legalising the use of kira-kira names – the precise example the committee gave would be for a normal-looking baby-name pronounced as “Pikachu”.

Why was this now necessary? A 2021 paper by academic Yuji Ogihara in the journal Current Research in Behavioural Sciences gave a clue. Examining records between 2004 and 2018, Ogihara found the rate of “unique baby names” had been rising year on year across his once conformist homeland.

Furthermore, unlike with Mr Sato, who wished any daughter of his to possess only “an ordinary cute name”, Ogihara found rising rates of oriental feminism meant that “Unique names increased more rapidly for girls than for boys, which may suggest that parents came to have stronger hope for their daughters than for their sons that they become unique and independent.” All this was a symptom of how, following WWII, Japan’s people “came to live more independently from other family members” as “the family-structure became more individual-based”.

Ogihara reproduced the following graph, illustrating what he called “Percentages of unique names, [across Japan], 2004–2018”:

The thing is, if you were to plot corresponding rates of Japanese fertility over this same period, it would look precisely the reverse: a steep decline, rather than rise, from left to right. Obviously, it can’t be that a rise in weirdly named people causes infertility, but may a rise in “unique” baby-names act like a canary-in-the-coal-mine warning of coming falls in fertility?

A sudden increase in the number of babies called Lucifer in the UK, which is also suffering a fertility-crisis, like everywhere else in the West these days, could be seen as an easily tabulated symptom of an excessive rise across society of a breed of J.S. Mill-type “selfish individualism”, in which parents seek out their own personal satisfaction rather than that of their own children by giving them, quite literally, “pet names” to bear.

Other selfish individualists or feminists, meanwhile, may prefer to go one further and simply not have any children at all, perhaps preferring to raise only literal pets in the shape of dogs, cats, hamsters and even Tamagotchi.