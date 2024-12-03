Is this really the right moment to cancel chastity?

Chastity is not a world-beating idea. A few days ago Iran passed a “Chastity and Hijab” law, but that's not an initiative that will fly in New York any time soon. Trump did not win his election by promising to “Make America Chaste Again”.

Nonetheless, chastity has been a core part of the Judaeo-Christian culture for more than 3500 years. “Thou shalt not commit adultery” was one of the Ten Commandments given to Moses on Mount Sinai. This prohibition is not limited to wife-stealing. It has a positive aspect to it as well. For Christians, it means mastery of sexual impulses and using sex only within marriage.

Antiquity is not the best argument for extolling the virtue of chastity, but it’s a good one. Which makes it perplexing that Australia’s first female Anglican archbishop, the Most Reverend Kay Goldsworthy AO, of Perth, has "abolished" it in her bailiwick.

Australia’s 23 Anglican dioceses have “faithfulness in service” guidelines for clergy and staff. The Perth diocese is the latest to remove the word “chastity” from these guidelines.

At a moment in history when clergy are widely (and unfairly) suspected of sexual abuse of all kinds, cancelling chastity seems like burning antibiotics in a TB epidemic. But Archbishop Goldsworthy has dug her heels in. She accused her critics of targeting her because she is a woman.

Here are some of her changes:

Instead of “maintaining chastity in singleness and faithfulness in marriage”, priests and staff should value God’s “gift” of sexuality by “taking responsibility for their sexual conduct”.

The original guideline “7.4 You are to be chaste and not engage in disgraceful conduct of a sexual nature” becomes “7.4 Your sexual behaviour should be characterised by faithfulness and integrity.” This abolishes not only chastity but also the notion of “disgraceful conduct”. What would be disgraceful, if anything?

Another guideline used to be “7.7 You should avoid situations where you are vulnerable to temptation or where your conduct may be construed as a breach of the standards of sexual conduct in this Code.” It becomes: “7.7 You should avoid situations where your conduct breaches the standards of sexual conduct in this Code.” This helpfully abolishes “temptation” and the ancient sin of scandal. Situations should be avoided only if they breach the new code, not if they might appear improper to others or lead them into sin.

Many Anglican clergy are outraged by the changes. The Anglican Archbishop of Sydney, Kanishka Raffel, told The Australian, the newspaper which broke the story, “Biblical standards have not changed and yet one more diocese has changed the guidelines to permit sexual activity outside marriage, whether in heterosexual or homosexual relationships, and other sexually permissive practices. This is neither scriptural nor Anglican teachings.”