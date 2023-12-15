With Israel at war and haemorrhaging workers to harvest crops, Africa fills the gap

Over 10,000 foreign agricultural workers have left Israel since Hamas attacked the country on 7 October, triggering the ongoing war. Among those killed or taken hostage were dozens of Thai, Nepalese and Filipino labourers who worked on Israeli farms.

The preponderance of southeast Asian farm labourers in Israel is a function of the Israeli decision, following the first Palestinian Intifada, in the late 1980s, to drastically curtail the number of Palestinians allowed to work in its farms and other facilities. To fill the resulting gap, Israel opened its doors to southeast Asians, even going so far as to ink bilateral agreements regulating the practice with countries like Thailand.

Unfortunately, as is sadly to be expected wherever migrant workers are involved, it hasn’t been smooth sailing. There have been credible allegations of poor working conditions, remuneration below minimum wage, lack of access to medical care, sub-standard living conditions, and other forms of mistreatment of these workers by their Israeli employers.

Nevertheless, southeast Asian workers have come to dominate the migrant labour force of Israeli farms. It’s largely a mutually beneficial relationship; the migrants get a job and the chance to support their dependents back home through remittances, and Israeli farms get an abundant supply of relatively low-cost labour.

Looking south

But now, a lot of these workers have left, or are leaving, many with the support of their governments. Additionally, for obvious reasons, Israel has closed its doors to Palestinians, who made up almost a fifth of its agricultural labour force before the war. About 360,000 Israeli reservists have been called up. According to CNN, Israel needs 30 to 40,000 farm workers. And so, the country finds itself, once again, in the midst of a dire shortage of farm labour. To plug this shortage, Israeli officials have turned south, to Africa.

Things have moved swiftly. Malawi has already sent 221 youngsters, and plans to send another 5,000. Kenya has announced that it is sending 1,500. Recruitment is ongoing in Tanzania, and Uganda is also under consideration. These East African countries have student internship programmes with Israel, which, per the country’s ambassador to Kenya, Michael Lotem, makes them ideal candidates.

While the wisdom of African governments actively encouraging their citizens to seek employment in a country that not only faces allegations of poor treatment of workers, but is also actively at war, is questionable, there is no doubt that, in the foreseeable future at least, many low-skill African workers will leave the continent to work in farms and other such facilities in the rest of the world.