Mandating insurance coverage for IVF will not boost fertility

Recently, President Trump proposed that insurance companies be required to cover in vitro fertilisation (or IVF), so it’s worth asking: does subsidising IVF boost fertility?

As this brief will show, the answer is no. Free IVF has no effect on fertility.

Before getting into the heart of this issue, it’s important to address a background question: what is the goal of subsidising IVF? There are a lot of possible goals.

My wife and I have struggled with infertility, ultimately overcome through the wonders of modern medicine (but not, as it happens, IVF). Helping people suffering from infertility is an important endeavour. If the goal is to alleviate suffering, IVF subsidies could be one way to do that.

But in his comments, President Trump said the goal of his proposal was “because we need great children, beautiful children,” which seems to suggest, especially in combination with vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance’s public comments on pro-natal policy, a belief that IVF will boost fertility.

Unfortunately, IVF subsidies are not the way to achieve this goal. That’s because they don’t work, and they don’t work for the exact reason they are popular: such policies overwhelmingly help older women have a first birth. This is a laudable outcome, but older women facing fertility challenges are implausible candidates to help propel society-wide fertility higher.

In 2022, just 0.5 percent of births to women ages 25-29 involved IVF, compared to 55 percent of births to women ages 50 or older. And whereas just 4 percent of non-IVF births were to women aged 40 or older, 23 percent of IVF births occurred among women in their forties or older.

Additionally, most IVF users do not have high odds of going on to have more children: whereas 2.3 percent of first births in 2022 involved IVF, just 1.8 percent of second births and 0.9 percent of third births did. Society-wide fertility is unlikely to be increased by interventions aimed at 40-something women having a first child.

The other group most impacted by IVF subsidies is, of course, gay and lesbian couples. But, in a large, not-yet-published survey we recently conducted at IFS, 36 percent of gay and lesbian individuals reported desiring zero children, compared to only 14 percent of heterosexual individuals; much lower shares also reported desiring 3 or more children. In other words, the individuals who would probably have the most use for IVF also tend to have lower fertility desires. So, again, IVF subsidies don’t seem like a plausible avenue for boosting society-wide fertility.

Finally, we should consider what happens when IVF becomes more readily available. While more people, especially older individuals, would gain new options to boost their fertility, younger people would also gain those options, and, as a result, might possibly change their fertility behaviour in expectation of using IVF in the future.

Imagine if it suddenly became possible for individuals to have children at age 60. Some 60-year-olds might have kids, but also some 39-year olds might delay having kids, believing they have plenty of time (especially if their employers aggressively advertise free egg freezing to them). IVF not only helps older people have kids, but it also makes it easier for younger people to delay kids.

So, as we look at the empirical evidence, we should explore what happens to fertility at different ages.

What happens when states subsidise IVF?

Many states already subsidise IVF, so we have high-quality empirical studies on the effects of those subsidies in the real world. The table below summarises those studies:

Summary of Studies on IVF Insurance Coverage Mandates

Across four studies with six different family-related outcomes measured, one study didn’t report an overall effect, but found approximately offsetting changes in fertility rates of women under and over age 35. Another study found effects on delayed marriage.

Two studies found no overall effect on first birth rates: one of them found an increased rate for women over 35 and no effect on women under 35; the other found a reduced rate on women under 35 and no effect over 35. Remember, though: first births are not all births, and studying only first births is a way of stacking the deck in favour of IVF, since IVF disproportionately impacts first births.

The one study that analysed a wide range of endpoints found no effect on overall first birth rates or on increased age at first birth, and no effect on completed fertility.

Overall, we see that when U.S. states provide subsidies for IVF, overall fertility rates are unaffected, in general, because while fertility rises for older women, it falls for younger women.