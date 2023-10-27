Warning bells: Japan's demographic decline

Trade missions are fun. They’re usually led by a governor with a gaggle of state employees, business leaders and family members. You get wined and dined like nobody’s business. Smiles all around. Photos. Nice work, if you can get it.

Earlier this month, the New Jersey East Asia Economic Mission visited Japan. They came home with deals, prospective deals and warm feelings galore. From the Governor’s Office:

Governor Murphy Reaffirms Sister State Agreement With Fukui Prefecture, Showcases New Jersey To Japanese Business Leaders, and Announces New Jobs Coming To The State

Did I mention that trade missions make for great PR? What’s not to like about bringing jobs to the state?

Startling stats

But all was not glad tidings for the New Jersey junketeers.

Yes, Americans visiting the Land of the Rising Sun are usually impressed. Things run well, people are polite, and you can walk the streets at night without fear of violent crime. Unlike the West, diversity is not their strength.

Visitors to Japan usually don’t see the dying towns with abandoned homes, shuttered schools and absence of children. While being feted in the big city, you would have no idea of the severe demographic crisis enveloping the country. But the Japanese government saw fit to brief the 63-member delegation about it. Interesting.

Webzine roi-nj.com reported:

In 2019, Japan’s trade ministry projected that, by 2025, around 630,000 profitable businesses could close up shop simply because the owner cannot find someone to take over. It’s a situation that has the potential to cost the economy $165 billion and as many as 6.5 million jobs.

Earlier this year, the New York Times ran a story on a farmer who couldn’t find a taker for his farm, even though there was no cost to do so.

You know there’s a problem when you can’t give away a farm. Here in the Shenandoah Valley, if somebody offered a free farm, takers would be lined up for miles.

From the briefing:

Ten percent of Japanese are age 80 and older.

Almost 30 percent are 65 and older.

In the next 50 years, Japan’s population will decrease by 25 percent and the number of retirees will equal the number of workers.

In 2022, births fell to below 800,000, a record low.

Demographic death spiral

Japan’s population has been declining for 15 years. The fertility rate is 1.34, way below replacement level. The world’s third largest economy, Japan is nonetheless in the early stages of shutting down. South Korea, China, and Eastern Europe are in a similar fix.

The West would be as well, but for unceasing mass immigration. This is quite interesting from a demographic perspective: while Japan and East Asia shut down from population decline, the West breaks apart from cheap-labour multiculturalism. Who’d have thought?

Japan’s quinquennial National Fertility Survey (2020) found that of ages 18-24, 37.4 percent of women and 36.6 percent of men had no interest in pursuing a relationship. Of those aged 18 to 39, over 40 percent of women and more than 50 percent of men were single.

Many Japanese families have no future, as record numbers of young people forego marriage and children. Even romance and dating are on the decline, giving rise to the “herbivores”, who prefer a virtual lifestyle through gaming and online “dating” rather than face-to-face interaction. Something is not right.