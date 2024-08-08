- Free newsletter
We saw it coming: JD Vance and the completely contrived “cat lady” controversy
Exactly three years ago in this space, we posted, “A red state icon with revolutionary ideas about families is running for the US Senate”, where I reported JD Vance’s remarks to the Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI) about the up-and-coming leadership of the Democratic Party:
They’re well-known people. Kamala Harris; Mayor Pete Buttigieg; who’s now the secretary of transportation; Cory Booker; AOC… What is the one thing that unites every single one of them? Not a single one of them has any children.
Why is that? Why have we let the Democrat Party become controlled by people who don’t have children? And why is this just a normal fact of American life? That the leaders of our country should be people who don’t have a personal and direct stake in it via their own offspring, via their own children and grandchildren?
Regime media called his remarks “homophobic”, “bizarre and obviously indefensible”, “a sign of intellectual and perhaps moral bankruptcy”, and slimed him as “a contemptible and cringe-inducing clown.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gPGxB2FqEc
The same year – 2021 – Vance made the same point with Tucker Carlson, this time mentioning “cat ladies”:
We’re effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, be it via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies, who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too. And it’s just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children.
See what is going on here? In July 2024, Vance became Donald Trump’s running mate. Regime media immediately concocted a “controversy” over his 2021 remarks. This is old news, resurrected and recycled to attack Mr Vance. Why? Donald Trump.
In-your-face politics
Some background is helpful to understanding the tsunami of slander sloshing down upon Mr Vance.
I once dwelled among the chattering class. They despise Donald Trump and will do whatever it takes to stop his return to the White House. Regardless of your opinion of the former president, there is no disputing that he is the most persecuted public figure on the planet. After two impeachments, relentless lawfare, non-stop regime media condemnation and an assassination attempt (where the US Secret Service couldn’t do anything right except take out the alleged shooter), he perseveres.
Trump is hated by the chattering class because he brought glasnost to America. I’m not talking about any of his appointments, policies or publicity stunts. His bombastic rhetoric by itself rendered a public service by demolishing the taboo on calling out political correctness; making cheap labour immigration a staple of public discourse; challenging media elites' “fake news”; asking verboten questions about getting along with Russia; and having NATO allies pony up for defence.
Yes, talk is cheap, and he can be coarse, but by saying such things out loud, things that many folks understood but were afraid to mention, he opened Pandora’s Box, changing the political culture much as Mikhail Gorbachev did in the waning days of the USSR. Like him or not, Trump is a disrupter, a bull in the china shop of the permanent regime.
Then along comes JD Vance. He endorsed Trump and is now his running mate. Going after Vance is going after Trump. Expect more contrived controversies cut from the “cat lady” cloth. It’s all politics.
Hysterics
As you might expect, once the 2121 story of Vance’s “cat lady” reference was recycled, venomous anti-Vance vitriol ensued. One amusing screed was a CNN post, “How ‘cat lady’ became an insult for women of a certain age”.
Vance’s using “cat lady” as a dig at Harris “expresses hostility for women in public office by implying they should be at home” with children, said Fiona Probyn-Rapsey, a professor at the University of Wollongong in Australia who authored a chapter about “crazy cat ladies” in the nonfiction book Animaladies.
Check out the above link to “The 'Crazy Cat Lady': Gender, Animals, and Madness”. Some academic heavy lifting there. More from Prof. Probyn-Rapsey on “cat lady”:
It’s a sexist framing for child-free women, but more importantly, it doesn’t seem to matter if she has children or not. It’s a tool in the misogynist’s toolbox — an attempt to exclude women from the public sphere and imply that her contributions to political life come at the cost of family, or, as Vance is implying, the whole nation.
Catch that? “Sexist framing”, “tool in the misogynist’s toolbox”, and “attempt to exclude women from the public sphere”. What a terrible fellow! Methinks Mr Vance hit a nerve – three years ago. Hopefully, the good professor’s rage hasn’t been bottled up all that while.
CNN also found an eminent sociologist to further enlighten us about “cat lady”:
The “felinization of women” in ancient society “reflected women’s power,” wrote Corey Wrenn, a sociologist from the University of Kent in a 2018 analysis of gendered feline imagery. But sometimes, Wrenn said, that power was perceived as “threatening and necessary to suppress.”
The above link to Ms Wren’s “analysis of gendered feline imagery” yields a profoundly edifying article entitled “Pussy grabs back: bestialized sexual politics and intersectional failure in protest posters for the 2017 Women’s March”. Silly me – I had no idea that “cat lady” would yield such consequential scholarship. Don’t know about the “felinization of women”, but the feminization of women would be nice.
Ms Probyn-Rapsey: “Lots of people like cats and won’t stomach their affection being made a target for misogyny, so Vance will have to reckon with that!”
Watch out, JD, you’re getting under the “cat ladies'” skin, even in Australia. Your media auto-da-fé is already well underway.
Silver lining
But there is a huge silver lining: Vance’s views are getting attention just when public awareness of the demographic crisis is catching on.
The Wall Street Journal posted, “Why JD Vance Worries About Childlessness: Republican vice presidential nominee links low fertility to high housing costs, social isolation and a lack of patriotism”.
WSJ interviewed Vance where he discussed a broad range of topics, including the importance of siblings in childhood development, the prohibitive costs of family formation and the debilitating impact of social media dependence. This is good exposure for the pro-family cause. He also commented on national spirit:
America was always considered by our European friends to be kind of jingoistic back in the 1990s and 2000s. We had pretty healthy fertility rates back then. Now that we’re a little bit more like our European counterparts, much less sort of innately patriotic than we were 20, 30 years ago, our fertility rates have declined.
Sensible and succinct
Undoubtedly, the most sensible and succinct response to the concocted “cat lady” kerfuffle is Rachel Bovard’s First Things essay, “What J.D. Vance Gets Right About “Childless Cat Ladies”:
Conservatives lost the culture war decades ago, and as a result we are living not just under the political but also the corporate and cultural power of left-leaning CEOs, entertainment figures, and political leaders, many of whom do not have children, do not want them, and who adhere to an ideology that is either indifferent to or actively hostile toward traditional family life. Taken together with the well-documented phenomenon that Americans are having far fewer children, Vance's statement becomes not just true, but prophetic. We are demographically destined to be governed by the childless.
But as childrearing becomes the exception, rather than the rule, as a country we become less viscerally beholden to each other and to the future. Atomization, narcissism, and nihilism take root. And the excesses of left-leaning ideologies, which always have at their end subjection of the family to the state, relentlessly move forward, untempered by biological bonds.
Vance’s “cat lady” critique is undoubtedly aimed at this group — whether literally childless or not — who dismiss the importance of the nuclear family and hold parental prerogatives in contempt. But there is a different group of women unwittingly caught up in this debate: a generation of women not childless by choice or politics or biological prohibition, but by dint of a culture that betrayed them.
Couldn’t have said it better myself. Ms. Bovard summed up in three short paragraphs the anti-family regime under which we live. The triumph of globalism has come at a terrible price for families. There will be negative ramifications for years to come.
Vance’s response
Senator Vance was asked about his “cat lady” remark on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show:
Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment. I’ve got nothing against cats. I’ve got nothing against dogs. And I’ve got one dog at home, and I love him, Megyn. But, look, this is not — people are focusing so much on the sarcasm and not on the substance of what I actually said.
This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-children. The simple point that I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way."
I'm making an argument that our entire society has become sceptical and even hateful towards the idea of having kids.
Remember candidate Trump’s 2016 joke about Hillary Clinton’s missing emails? “Russia, if you’re listening I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” Regime media reported with a straight face that Trump was calling for Russian espionage against the US. Anything light-hearted, metaphorical, sarcastic or satirical coming from anyone connected with the Trump campaign will be contemptuously contorted into evil intent by the media. That explains the much-ado-about-nothing “cat lady” kerfuffle targeting Mr Vance.
Regarding what is important, America’s total fertility rate fell last year to 1.62, a record low. Rampant inflation is eating us alive. American race laws (DEI mandates) are destroying equal opportunity. The border is wide open while the US spends billions on dubious wars in faraway lands. It is easy for people who don’t care about families to send someone else’s children to war.
Here is Vance in a 2019 speech, long before he became a political candidate:
I care about declining fertility because I’ve seen the role of fatherhood, the positive role that it can play in the lives of my friends and in my community. I’ve seen young men who were relatively driftless but became rooted and grounded when they had children.
I’ve seen people who become more attached to their communities, to their families, to their country because they have children. And in my own life, I felt the demons that come from a traumatic childhood melt away in the laughter and the love of my own son. So, I would say that we should care about declining fertility, not just because it’s bad for our economy, but because we think babies are good and we think babies are good because we’re not sociopaths.
If anyone thinks they can cow this gentleman into shutting up by calling him names, they’re in for a surprise. JD Vance is sticking to his guns. Good to see an unabashed pro-family advocate with a shot at VP. Best of luck, Mr Vance.
Louis T. March has a background in government, business, and philanthropy. A former talk show host, author, and public speaker, he is a dedicated student of history and genealogy. Louis lives with his family in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
