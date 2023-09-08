Jordan Peterson: narcissist Justin Trudeau is turning Canada into an authoritarian state

In this half-hour interview with a journalist from The Telegraph (London), Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson expresses his frustration with his country’s Prime Minister.

Peterson was ordered by his professional association to participate in social media training or lose his licence to practice as a psychologist. The reason? People have objected to six of his tweets. He sued the association and lost. Not surprisingly, Peterson is livid with anger.

As he writes in an article in the National Post, “Canadians now need to wake up to the fact that the right to freedom of speech in Canada is subject to limitations placed by any level of government, for any reason.”