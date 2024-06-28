- Free newsletter
Julian Assange: martyr or crim?
The release of Julian Assange from a British jail puts an end to a running sore in relations between the United States and Australia. But it is also a call to re-examine his status as a martyr for journalistic integrity.
On Thursday Assange landed in Australia with a brief stopover in Saipan, the capital of a US territory in the Pacific, where he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information. The judge sentenced him to time already served in a British prison and he walked free.
Thus ended his years-long battle to evade facing a US court on charges of espionage, a crime which could have been punished with as much as 170 years in jail.
This saga began so long ago that most people have forgotten why it mushroomed into one of the biggest-ever controversies about freedom of the press.
Assange is a complex and polarising man. Some loathe him and what he stands for; others regard him as a visionary and a hero. His public life began as a 25-year-old in 1996, when he was convicted of hacking in Australia. Ten years later, he founded WikiLeaks, a website which collected and published leaked and confidential documents.
He was wildly successful.
In 2010, Assange published a series of leaks from US Army intelligence analyst Bradley (Chelsea, after a sex change) Manning of footage of a US airstrike in Baghdad, military logs from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, and diplomatic cables. Manning was sentenced to 35 years in a maximum security prison (but later pardoned by Barack Obama) and the US launched a criminal investigation. According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, it was “one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of our country.”
During the 2016 US election campaign, Wikileaks released hacked emails and documents from the Democratic National Committee and from Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager.
Those were just two of the most controversial leaks. They had dramatic consequences. Some American agents in Iraq and Afghanistan may have been exposed and possibly murdered. The Democrats were embarrassed and Hillary Clinton’s campaign may have been weakened. It was alleged that the US election leaks were engineered by Russians to favour Donald Trump. Assange has denied that he was effectively a Russian stooge.
In 2010 Assange was accused of sexual assault in Sweden. Fearful of being extradited from Sweden to the US, he jumped bail and fled to the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012. There he stayed, an increasingly disagreeable houseguest, until he was booted out in 2019. The British police immediately locked him up in Belmarsh Prison and there he stayed, fighting extradition to the US. This week the long farce ended.
Is Assange a journalist?
This is a question on which the extremes agree.
An article on the website of the world Trotskyist movement contends: “Julian Assange is one of, if not the most significant journalist of the 21st century.” And Chloe Rafferty, of Socialist Alternative, Australia’s largest Marxist revolutionary group, says that: “His crime is journalism. Assange and Wikileaks did more to expose the lies and war crimes of the US and its allies during the War on Terror than all of the rest of the media combined.”
On the Right, John Daniel Davidson writes in The Federalist that “From the earliest days of Wikileaks, Assange’s goal was to publish information that was beyond the control of states, specifically the U.S. government. Today, most major news organizations publish only what is acceptable and approved by the government. Put simply, what Assange did is no different than what The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, and many other corporate media outlets do every day: they publish and report on classified material that was stolen or obtained illegally by sources.”
But is that all that real journalists do?
Assange’s philosophy is that from ancient times to now, secrecy has been the foundation of power. One way to break the power of corrupt regimes is to reveal their communications. And since he regarded the US “empire” with particular loathing, he felt no compunction in releasing classified information.
But not just the secrets of the evil empire, but of other institutions. Scientologists, for instance, found that some of their secret documents had been published on the internet. When they objected, Wikileaks released several thousand more pages. “If the West cannot defend its cultural values of free speech and press freedoms against a criminal cult like Scientology, it can hardly lecture China and other state abusers of these same values,” Wikileaks declared.
Assange’s philosophy was simple: because secrecy is power, secrecy is bad. Complete transparency will bring harmony and justice.
As American journalist Tish Durkin put it: “everything about every secret meeting held from Peshawar to Pyongyang, these problems that these evil capitalist imperialist lackeys insist upon portraying as complicated and dangerous would disappear in a magic bolt of general enlightenment."
But if Scientologists have no right to privacy because they have been found guilty in an unaccountable WikiLeaks Star Chamber, how about the rest of us? What about our medical records, our tax returns, our college records?
Who decides who gets hacked and who will not be hacked? “Hey, Julian, … why should every controversial operation on earth be subjected to the most searing scrutiny imaginable — except yours?” asks Durkin.
Calling Assange a journalist is like calling the Sinaloa Cartel a police force. Sure, some of the bad guys will get their come-uppance, but the rest of the population cowers in fear of extortion or death.
Real journalism requires more than dumping unfiltered information on the internet. Assange’s strategy, apart from causing unforeseen collateral damage and violating institutions’ right to privacy, participates in one of the dehumanising features of today’s culture: thinking that the mere application of technology will solve human problems.
It's like making drones completely autonomous on the battlefront where they can kill soldiers and civilians alike without human intervention.
This is scary – but it did not seem to bother Assange. In one chilling conversation with a journalist from The New Yorker, he was asked if he had any qualms about releasing the Social Security numbers of American soldiers in one of his leaks. “He said that some leaks risked harming innocent people—'collateral damage, if you will’—but that he could not weigh the importance of every detail in every document.”
But weighing the importance of every detail is precisely what real journalists do. They assess the credibility of the data; they put events into context; they detect patterns; they ask questions – all before presenting their story to their readers.
Assange has called his endeavour “scientific journalism” – like an article in a science journal, it publishes all the data so that readers can verify its conclusions. But this is a deeply misleading analogy. Where is the craft of authorship? Where is the peer review? Where is the ethics review? The data does not explain itself. Meaning only emerges when a human being studies it.
Assange dreamed of blowing up “authoritarian conspiracies” by exposing their secrets. But in the end, it was going to be WikiLeaks’ Hacker Extraordinaire who would decide who would be exposed. It’s hard to imagine a more authoritarian system.
The News of the World, one of Britain’s best-selling tabloids, was shuttered in 2011 after a phone hacking scandal. Now Wikileaks has been effectively shut down over its hacks. Both of them were sordid and unethical. But I know which I miss more.
What do you think? Is Julian Assange a grubby grandstander or a heroic journalist?
Michael Cook is editor of Mercator
Image credit: flickr / Espen Moe
mrscracker commented 2024-06-28 01:27:27 +1000“Julian Assange: martyr or crim?”
Perhaps some of both? Espionage & what constitutes treason may differ in the eye of the beholder but if there were deaths caused by the leaks, even unintentionally, that’s something serious to consider.
