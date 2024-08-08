Kamala Harris thinks I should be too scared of climate change to have children

Apparently, Kamala Harris thinks “climate anxiety” should give young adults, including myself, a reason to hesitate when it comes to having children.

A video from 2023 has resurfaced, showing Harris describing this “climate anxiety” as “the fear of the future and the unknown of whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children.”

Of course, instead of rejecting this aversion to children, Harris validates it. She affirms the fear that the world isn’t fit for more children to come into it. She then launches into the litany of measures that the Biden Administration has implemented to “save the planet” (AKA spending millions of USD on measures that will do little to nothing).

This is not what my generation needs. For a generation inundated with climate change fear-mongering, exacerbated by the Internet and social media, the last thing we need is affirmation that avoiding children is a logical response.

Indoctrinated

Since I was a child, I have been warned about my effect on the environment. Generation Z has borne the brunt of the propaganda of the climate change movement in the 21st century.

Even going to a private Catholic school, I remember watching mandatory videos describing our “carbon footprint”. One memorable scene involved a mountain of diapers. At nine years old, I was being warned about the massive waste that would be wrought by bringing a baby into this world. The consequences for the Earth were simply unimaginable.

Now, as someone who grew up with great parents, as well as the strong desire to become a mother myself, this kind of climate propaganda didn’t sway me and my desire to have a family. I’d grown up knowing that humans aren’t just creators of waste. We are innovators who devise ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle (to use some of the common phraseology). I knew we were called to be stewards of the Earth, and I planned on doing so.

But while I knew that taking care of the Earth didn’t translate to not having children, not all of the millions of other members in my generation understood that. While I knew that taking care of the Earth actually requires people, stewards entrusted with this responsibility by God, a majority of my generation swallowed the message not to reproduce. Hook, line and sinker.