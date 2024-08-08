- Free newsletter
Kamala Harris thinks I should be too scared of climate change to have children
Apparently, Kamala Harris thinks “climate anxiety” should give young adults, including myself, a reason to hesitate when it comes to having children.
A video from 2023 has resurfaced, showing Harris describing this “climate anxiety” as “the fear of the future and the unknown of whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children.”
Of course, instead of rejecting this aversion to children, Harris validates it. She affirms the fear that the world isn’t fit for more children to come into it. She then launches into the litany of measures that the Biden Administration has implemented to “save the planet” (AKA spending millions of USD on measures that will do little to nothing).
This is not what my generation needs. For a generation inundated with climate change fear-mongering, exacerbated by the Internet and social media, the last thing we need is affirmation that avoiding children is a logical response.
Indoctrinated
Since I was a child, I have been warned about my effect on the environment. Generation Z has borne the brunt of the propaganda of the climate change movement in the 21st century.
Even going to a private Catholic school, I remember watching mandatory videos describing our “carbon footprint”. One memorable scene involved a mountain of diapers. At nine years old, I was being warned about the massive waste that would be wrought by bringing a baby into this world. The consequences for the Earth were simply unimaginable.
Now, as someone who grew up with great parents, as well as the strong desire to become a mother myself, this kind of climate propaganda didn’t sway me and my desire to have a family. I’d grown up knowing that humans aren’t just creators of waste. We are innovators who devise ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle (to use some of the common phraseology). I knew we were called to be stewards of the Earth, and I planned on doing so.
But while I knew that taking care of the Earth didn’t translate to not having children, not all of the millions of other members in my generation understood that. While I knew that taking care of the Earth actually requires people, stewards entrusted with this responsibility by God, a majority of my generation swallowed the message not to reproduce. Hook, line and sinker.
A 2021 study from The Lancet found that a majority of young adults (age 16 to 25) around the world are concerned about “climate change”. The result? It leaves them “vulnerable to climate anxiety”. The participants were spread across ten countries, but on average, 59 percent were very or “extremely worried” about climate change, and 84 percent were at least “moderately worried”.
Many of the participants also reported a high number of negative thoughts about climate change. For example, 75 percent said that they think the future is frightening, and 83 percent said that they think people have failed to take care of the planet.
The study also found that 39.1 percent of the participants felt that climate fear would make them hesitant to have children.
This is why we do not need more affirmation from Kamala Harris encouraging my generation not to reproduce.
Antinatalist
Of course, Kamala Harris has made it clear, in many different ways, that she does not want more children coming into this world. Actually, she recently stated, “Women are getting pregnant every day in America, and this is a real issue.”
Not only does Harris believe that abortion is a right, she believes her so-called “right to abortion” is a woman’s most fundamental right.
Then there’s her “Reproductive Freedom Tour”, which kicked off in January of this year. No approach has been off the table when it comes to this campaign for abortion.
Harris brought her campaign to a Planned Parenthood in Minnesota.
She’s even roped in celebrities like John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, to get more attention and influence in her war against the unborn.
Whether it’s urging young people not to conceive children because of climate change or convincing vulnerable women to abort the children they have conceived, Harris achieves her goal of reducing the population.
Harris has not officially confirmed that population reduction is one of her goals, despite her infamous “reduce population” slip-up at an event on “Combatting Climate Change and Building a Clean Energy Economy.”
But, whether or not she has explicitly stated population reduction as a goal, she is getting it as a result of her efforts. Alongside the other results, including a terrified and anxious Generation Z, thousands of women physically and mentally harmed by abortion, and thousands of unborn lives snuffed out in utero.
Let’s be clear, Harris believes that young people, people like my husband, me, and our peers, should be questioning whether or not we should bring children into this world because of “climate change”. So what? That should not influence our decisions in these matters. I am determined to educate my peers and the generations younger than me on this. Fear should not prevent strong marriages and strong families.
Sorry (but not sorry) to disappoint you Kamala, but my decision to have children is between myself, my husband, and God.
There will never be a time when Kamala Harris’s opinion is going to enter the conversation when we are deciding to bring a little life, hopefully many little lives, into this world.
Do concerns about climate change factor into your family planning? Leave your thoughts below.
Chiara McKenna is a New Media Specialist at the Population Research Institute.
Image credit: Pexels
