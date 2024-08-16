Kamala Harris has a David Daleiden problem

Since Kamala Harris wrested the Democratic Party’s nomination from the grip of Joe Biden late last month, the legacy media machine has been working overtime to rebrand her into an American saviour.

Her marketers have several large hurdles to overcome, not least that the Harris-Walz ticket is the most stridently left-wing outfit ever offered to the American public.

To highlight just the contentious issue of abortion, Harris has called for Roe to be codified federally, and is the only sitting vice president to have toured an abortion mill. For his part, Tim Walz, as Governor of Minnesota, has delivered his state the most radical abortion laws in the US, with foeticide legal at all stages of pregnancy in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Perhaps no one has more effectively exposed Kamala’s enchantment with abortion as undercover journalist David Daleiden, of the Center for Medical Progress (CMP).

Undercover

In 2015, Daleiden and a colleague attended the National Abortion Federation’s commercial trade show in San Francisco while posing as laboratory wholesalers. As reported by Mercator at the time, Daleiden surreptitiously recorded conversations with a series of Planned Parenthood executives at the event who eagerly discussed the harvesting and exchange of fetal body parts. If the footage is to be believed, the babies in question were aborted late-term, with some delivered alive and mostly intact.

Instead of investigating Planned Parenthood for potential illegalities, Kamala Harris, then Attorney-General of California, launched an investigation against David Daleiden for recording confidential communications without permission, in supposed violation of the state’s Invasion of Privacy Act.

Daleiden faces eight felony charges and possible jail time in California, with his trial date set for December this year.

With Harris now at the top of the Democrat ticket, the Daleiden affair is once again trending on social media, demanding explanation from Kamala’s newsroom fan base.

AAP Factcheck came to the rescue late last week, giving a verdict of “false” to the claim that “Kamala Harris prosecuted two journalists for exposing that a US reproductive health organisation was selling aborted fetal body parts.”

As is often the case with such screeds, however, the devil is in the details, and the “fact check” is itself crying out for scrutiny.

The first paragraph describes Daleiden and his colleague not as journalists but as “journalists” — scare quotes intact. Bias much?