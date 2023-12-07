Kenyan abortion rights documentary reveals excellent pregnancy crisis support

When Lucy (not her real name) found out she was pregnant, she was already five months along. At the time, she was only seventeen years old. Soon after, out of embarrassment, she stopped going to school. Her boyfriend, an older man, denied responsibility and stopped talking to her.

It is not clear how she ended up at a crisis pregnancy centre, run by an organisation known as Youth for Christ, somewhere in Nairobi, Kenya. What is clear is that, by the time a journalist making a documentary for the BBC caught up with her, she had just given birth in a hospital, and was about to return to the centre with her baby.

At the centre, she had learned the basics of taking care of a baby, and been supplied with the material necessities for the task, along with moral support and the company of other girls in similar straits. Additionally, she had been presented with the option of putting her baby up for adoption and returning to school, if she so chose.

By all accounts, this is a beautiful story. A young girl, abandoned by the rascal who got her pregnant, finds the support she needs from a group of concerned and skilled well-wishers, and chooses to preserve the life of her child, the only innocent party in the entire scenario. The only better ending would have been if the absconding father had been caught and castrated as well.

Eye-opening

However, according to Linda Ngari, the journalist who told her story, Lucy would have been much better off if she had been offered legal abortion. Or at least that’s the sense one gets from her documentary, titled “Breaking the Silence: Abortion Rights in Kenya”, which was published last week as part of the BBC’s Africa Eye investigative series.

It’s a little difficult to identify the documentary’s main point. On the one hand, the title clearly isn’t critical of abortion. Neither is Ms Ngari’s tone and commentary; she is obviously uncritical of the pro-abortion voices she interviews, while being derisive of the pro-life side’s statements and actions. Additionally, more than once, she presents a very liberal reading of Kenya’s abortion law, which is in fact quite restrictive.

On the other hand, if one were to ignore Ms Ngari’s commentary and the title, the pro-life people and organisations in the documentary turn out to be its most benign subjects. They lavish confused pregnant women and girls with love and care, provide them with the material means to weather their condition, and offer them a path back into society. They are the only ones whose outlook on the future isn’t bleak.