Gen Z protests in Kenya

The election that brought William Ruto to the presidency of Kenya two years ago went so well that I described it as boring. This, at the time, was a compliment.

Of course, the election wasn’t perfect. However, in the context of previous elections, it was a solid step towards the maturation of democracy in the country. Shortly after, having survived a judicial challenge from his main opponent, Mr Ruto peacefully assumed office as the president of Kenya.

Last week, Mr Ruto became the first sitting Kenyan president to witness protesters breaching parliament. It was a turn of events that, in hindsight, was inevitable. That it happened at all is ultimately a result of the fact that, though Mr Ruto and his allies saw the protest coming, they terribly underestimated its potential ferocity.

Perhaps they put too much stock in the fact that, in the two years he has been in power, Mr Ruto has not only outmanoeuvred his local opposition, but also charmed his way into the hearts of many foreign leaders, winning praise and support for his decisive leadership on climate action and other contemporary obsessions.

His charm offensive has been so frenetic that the world has almost forgotten that, merely a decade ago, for his role in the ethnic violence that wracked Kenya following the 2007 general elections, the man was on trial for crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, and that he wasn’t acquitted; rather, the case against him collapsed following extensive witness interference.

Outward charm; internal disaster

Barely a month ago, he returned from a state visit to the United States, the first by a sitting African head of state in 15 years, at the end of which, among other goodies, Mr Biden designated Kenya as a major non-NATO ally of the United States, making Kenya the first sub-Saharan African nation to join that rarefied defence club.

Mere hours before protesters stormed parliament in Nairobi, 400 Kenyan police officers landed in Haiti, the first contingent of a vaunted Kenya-led international law-enforcement mission to re-establish government authority in that beleaguered country; a mission for which Mr Ruto has received much international praise.

The only problem is that his administration has, so far, failed to deliver on his campaign promises. Worse, many Kenyans say he has gone in the exact opposite direction. Having billed himself as a hustler (Kenyan English for an ordinary person struggling for a living) and promised to create a pro-hustler administration, Mr Ruto has instead stuffed the government full of corrupt and condescending buffoons.

This was the state of affairs when the government presented its finance bill for 2024/2025. It proposed several new taxes, as well as increases to a number of existing ones. It also outlined several exorbitant lines of expenditure, including, most controversially, generous allocations for the first and second ladies, as well as a fat amount for renovations to the still-new official residence of the deputy president.

Popular opposition to the bill was immediate. Opposition members of parliament called for it to be extensively reworked to reduce expenditure and the tax burden. And mere hours after it was presented in parliament, many voices online were already calling for it to be reconsidered.

Fatefully, with the backing of his allies in parliament, Mr Ruto, whose penchant for taxation earned him the moniker Zakayo (the Kiswahili form of Zacchaeus, the biblical publican from Jericho), stood his ground, insisting that the bill was the best thing for Kenyans since sliced bread. The official opposition, long neutered, could do precious little to stop the bill’s advance.

Discontented youth

The discontent, however, continued simmering online. In the week before the bill was due for its final reading and vote in parliament, that discontent coalesced into a concerted campaign for the bill to be recalled in its entirety; many Kenyans had by then gotten frustrated by the tone-deafness of an out-of-touch parliament.

Most importantly, the entire process was not only organic, in the sense that the movement had no identifiable leaders, but it was also primarily dominated by young people, many of whom have never voted, or voted for the first time in the election that brought Mr Ruto into office.

In short, opposition to the bill was driven by unled Kenyans who belong to Generation Z (those born between 1997 and 2012), a group that exemplifies Africa’s remarkable demography. Unlike in the rest of the world, this group already makes up more than half of Africa’s population.