Kim Jong Un weeps over North Korea’s birth dearth

Roughly 1500 years ago the Three Kingdoms of Korea extended well north of the Yalu River, encompassing a considerable chunk of today’s Manchuria. The Korean peninsula is now divided between democratic South Korea (Republic of Korea or ROK) and Communist North Korea (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea or DPRK).

In 1882 American clergyman William Elliot Griffis published a book, Korea: The Hermit Nation. Today North Korea is known as the Hermit Kingdom due to the regime’s self-imposed isolation.

The divided Korean peninsula is a Cold War relic from the 1950s. One of these days that will change. Why? Destiny. Koreans are one people. When and how? Anybody’s guess. History teaches that things can turn on a dime.

DPRK demographics

Koreans, like so many others, are not reproducing themselves. South Korea, with an already declining population, has the world’s lowest total fertility rate, slightly above 0.77, about one-third of replacement level.

News from North Korea is unremittingly negative, mostly about repression, missile tests, and the personality cult of leader Kim Jong Un. The mysterious 2017 death of college student Otto Warmbier, incapacitated while in DPRK captivity, still rankles Americans.

Finding credible statistics about North Korea is challenging. Data that could contradict the worker’s paradise narrative is not readily available. However, shortly before Christmas, this headline appeared in Fox News:

Kim Jong Un weeps as he calls on North Korean women to have more children to stem birth rate decline. The dictator appeared to wipe away tears as he called on women to have more children.

A head of state crying? That’s clickbait on steroids. Was the guy really moved to tears? Was it an act? Allergies? We may never know for sure.

The occasion for this emotional display? The fifth National Meeting of Mothers in early December. This was a two-day confab held in Pyongyang, the first since 2012.

Per NPR:

Leader Kim Jong Un's presence on both days of the two-day gathering and his two speeches there implied the North Korean government had important messages to deliver. That mothers should contribute to "stopping the declining birth rate" was among them.

In a personality cult, anything the Dear Leader says is “important messages.” Very interesting though that 1) Kim attended in person; 2) for both days; and 3) spoke twice. That should dispel any doubt that the Hermit Kingdom is hard up for children.

Message to mothers

Some soundbites from Kim’s two speeches:

Preventing a decline in birth rates and good childcare are all of our housekeeping duties we need to handle while working with mothers.

The credit for the brilliant today of our country goes to our mothers … the genuine models of always devoting themselves unhesitatingly to the road of patriotism as well as the roots for bringing up a large number of heroes in all parts of the country.

All mothers should fulfill their responsibility and duty assumed before society and families… They have [a] heavy mission to bring up their children to be pillars of socialist and communist construction and masters of future society.

Mothers themselves should become communist mothers who have noble and beautiful moral qualities. Unless a mother becomes a communist, it is impossible for her to bring up her sons and daughters as communists and transform the members of her family into revolutionaries.

So to be a good Communist, have more children. What a novel exegesis of family values! This is the first time Kim has publicly acknowledged a fertility problem.