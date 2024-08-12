Can we create kinder schools?

A mother says, “Children remind me of chickens, seeking out the weak and wounded and pecking them to death. They have discovered that my 9-year-old son, who is autistic, is bothered by loud noises, and they scream and whistle in his ear until he cries.”

The school’s most powerful moral influence is how people there treat each other. In a great many schools, adults are making a conscientious effort to treat students with love and respect. But in those same schools, kids are often devastatingly cruel to each other.

Cruelty at the hands of their schoolmates deprives those students of what every young person needs: the experience of being accepted and valued by their peers.

Peer cruelty also interferes with students’ learning. Kids won’t be focused on schoolwork if they’re worried about getting cut down in their classroom, harassed in the hallway, ostracised at recess, or bullied on the bus.

Students who bully are not only hurting others; they’re deforming their own character. By age 24, according to the US Department of Justice, 60 percent of students who bully will have a criminal conviction.

A survey of US schools, using an anonymous questionnaire with more than 200,000 students, found that bullying is most common at the elementary school level.

Among 3rd and 4th graders, 22 percent of students say they are bullied “2-3 times a month or more”. In 7th grade, 15 percent of students report being bullied at this rate. By 12th grade, 8 percent do.

In this study, nearly 4 in 10 victims said the bullying lasted a year or longer. Fully one-quarter of bullied students said they had been bullied for several years or longer.

The damage done by bullying

A 2015 longitudinal study by Duke University’s School of Medicine and England’s University of Warwick found that chronic bullying’s long-term psychological damage — anxiety, depression, and the like — was even worse than the harm caused by having abusive parents.

For students who are regularly subjected to abuse by peers, school becomes a miserable experience. One teenage boy describes what he went through:

“For reasons I never understood, four kids on the soccer team decided to pick on me. Once, after practice, they pushed me into the swamp behind the school. When I tried to get out, they kept pushing me back. When I teared up, they called me ‘crybaby’.

“One day, outside of school, as I was talking to a girl I liked, they came up behind me and pulled my pants down. As they walked away, they said, ‘You can’t do anything about it.’

“They kept this up all through high school. I was constantly afraid of being humiliated. I thought about what I’d like to do to them, but I didn’t have the courage to carry it out.”

Some students subjected to tormenting like this do seek revenge. A 2002 US Secret Service study of school shooters found that 71 percent had been persecuted, bullied, threatened, attacked, or injured by peers.

Other victims of peer cruelty become depressed, even suicidal.