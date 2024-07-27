Leading US medical journal tries to terrify parents of trans kids

Yesterday one of America’s leading medical journals, JAMA*, published an editorial calling for more help for transgender youth to keep them from committing suicide. “In the time it has taken you to read this, a transgender youth has attempted suicide,” it said.

The authors, from Connecticut Children’s Hospital and the University of Connecticut Medical School, plucked their unnerving statistics from an online survey by a leading LGBTQI+ lobby group. The Trevor Project reported last year that 14 percent of LGBTQ young people had attempted suicide and 41 percent had considered suicide.

In the light of growing resistance amongst doctors and in state legislatures to medicalising gender dysphoria, the authors declare that: “The time is now to increase, not hinder, care options. The time is now for children’s hospitals to unite, care for, protect, honor, and welcome our transgender youth.”

Figures like those published in JAMA are nightmarish for parents of children struggling with their sexuality. They support the terrifying idea that they have only two options: a trans child or a dead child.

But are they reliable?

Probably not.

Coincidently, across the Atlantic, an even more vehement debate over the effectiveness of trans paediatric medicine is taking place. England’s National Health Service (NHS) shuttered the country’s leading gender service in March after a long and thorough review of the evidence. At the moment, puberty blockers are only available on an experimental basis. They are not being prescribed as a matter of course.

This has enraged the trans lobby.

On X (formerly Twitter), people have repeatedly claimed that there has been a surge, even an explosion, in suicides. It is said that one patient committed suicide in three years while waiting for treatment before the NHS restricted puberty blockers – but 16 died in the three years afterwards.

These allegations were so alarming that the NHS commissioned an expert in suicide prevention to study them. His conclusions are relevant for parents and doctors on both sides of the Atlantic – and for the editors of JAMA.

Professor Louis Appleby, of the University of Manchester, found that: “The evidence on suicide risk in children and young people with gender dysphoria is generally poor.” He added that: “The data do not support the claim that there has been a large rise in suicide in young gender dysphoria patients at the Tavistock.”

Instead of the dramatic rise in deaths, he found that there had been 5 suicides amongst these children before the decision and 7 afterwards – statistically there was no difference.

And he pointed out, along with many other observers, that the children who did commit suicide had many other mental health issues: “mental illness, traumatic experiences, family disruption and being in care or under children’s services”.