Let me tell you what’s really weird

The word of the year is certain to be WEIRD.

Democrats have discovered a talisman to ward off the Trump bogeyman. Tim Walz, now Kamala Harris’s running mate, moved at warp speed from a distant possible to anointed Veep candidate by describing JD Vance as “weird”.

It caught fire and suddenly Democrat panjandrums and journalists across the country started using it around the clock.

“I don’t know who came up with the message, but I salute them,” David Karpf, a strategic communication professor at George Washington University, told the Associated Press. It allegedly captures the Republican vibe and “frustrates opponents, leading them to further amplify it through off-balance responses”.

It’s a bit puzzling. Let politicians throw anything that sticks. But journalists are supposed to be analytical and critical. They certainly haven’t thought this one through.

Weirdness and greatness are aligned. Everyone knows that. Geniuses from Emily Dickinson to Robert Oppenheimer were 24-caret weirdos. Churchill was a bit weird. Teddy Roosevelt was a bit weird.

Calling someone “weird” and vilification are kissing cousins, as neurodivergent people know all too well.

If “weird” means anything, it means not mainstream, left-field, unorthodox, non-conforming. Remember when resisting groupthink used to be a good thing? “If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away,” wrote Henry David Thoreau in one of the most famous sentences in American literature. And by the way, was Thoreau weird? Of course he was; he was a genius.