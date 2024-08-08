- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
Let me tell you what’s really weird
The word of the year is certain to be WEIRD.
Democrats have discovered a talisman to ward off the Trump bogeyman. Tim Walz, now Kamala Harris’s running mate, moved at warp speed from a distant possible to anointed Veep candidate by describing JD Vance as “weird”.
It caught fire and suddenly Democrat panjandrums and journalists across the country started using it around the clock.
“I don’t know who came up with the message, but I salute them,” David Karpf, a strategic communication professor at George Washington University, told the Associated Press. It allegedly captures the Republican vibe and “frustrates opponents, leading them to further amplify it through off-balance responses”.
It’s a bit puzzling. Let politicians throw anything that sticks. But journalists are supposed to be analytical and critical. They certainly haven’t thought this one through.
Weirdness and greatness are aligned. Everyone knows that. Geniuses from Emily Dickinson to Robert Oppenheimer were 24-caret weirdos. Churchill was a bit weird. Teddy Roosevelt was a bit weird.
Calling someone “weird” and vilification are kissing cousins, as neurodivergent people know all too well.
If “weird” means anything, it means not mainstream, left-field, unorthodox, non-conforming. Remember when resisting groupthink used to be a good thing? “If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however measured or far away,” wrote Henry David Thoreau in one of the most famous sentences in American literature. And by the way, was Thoreau weird? Of course he was; he was a genius.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
Let’s not argue about who is weirder in 2024 – Democrats or Republicans, JD Vance or Tim Walz, Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. Scratch the surface and we’re all a bit weird.
The really interesting thing is why “weird” is everything everywhere all at once.
That gets the silver medal for weirdest thing in America’s election campaign. Politicians and journalists discovered this bit of political kryptonite at exactly the same time and cackle over their originality. It’s hard to imagine a better example of the hive mentality.
But the gold medal in the Weird Olympics goes to the stupefying triviality of the campaign rhetoric on both sides. A Middle East volcano is about to erupt and the media is literally talking about cat videos, which in saner times used to be a synonym for the most brainless, moronic, vacuous, vegetative pastime imaginable.
According to Gallup, about half of Americans think that the following issues are “a very big problem”:
- Inflation
- The ability of Democrats and Republicans to work together
- The affordability of healthcare
- Drug addiction
- The federal budget deficit
- Illegal immigration
- Gun violence
- Violent crime
- The state of moral values
Plus, there’s climate change, Israel and Gaza, Ukraine and the future of Europe, Taiwan, crumbling infrastructure, unfunded social security and Medicare, a birth dearth, and miserable public schools. For starters.
And the Harris campaign is making “joy” a campaign issue.
Gov. Walz: The one thing that I will not forgive those other guys for is they try to steal the joy from this country. But you know what? Our next president brings the joy pic.twitter.com/0LHUHaE2da— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 7, 2024
Ask anyone outside the United States. They’ll tell you that’s weird, really, really weird.
Is this article weird? Tell us in the comments below.
Michael Cook is editor of Mercator
Image: X.com
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.