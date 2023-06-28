Does the ‘+’ in LGBT+ stand for ‘pedophile’?

There are questions that puzzle even the most astute philosophers.

What is the sound of one hand clapping?

If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?

If the LGBT movement is just about what consenting adults do behind closed doors, why do we keep seeing footage of adults depicting sex acts at family parades?

Admittedly, the latter is a relatively modern mystery; one that has come to the fore, in 2023 in particular, as ‘Pride Month’ parades make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Spare yourself the pain of searching for the viral video and just trust Newsweek’s report that on Sunday, a plump, middle-aged man in white underpants twerked in front of a group of children at the “family-friendly” Twin Cities Pride Weekend in Minneapolis.

Or the Fox News story that caught grown men in the West Hollywood Pride Parade depicting a graphic BDSM sex act — an almost-nude man being choked and whipped by another man in bondage gear. Yes, this too had been marketed as a “colorful and entertaining event for the whole family”.

Or the Washington Times’ account of a dozen naked men riding bicycles past a group of children at the “all ages” Seattle Pride Parade.

Or the Post Millennial’s exposé of the Toronto Pride Parade, in which adults dressed up in puppy fetish costumes; men held signs saying “life is short: play naked”; booths promoted sex education for kindergarteners; and perverts proudly exposed themselves to children.

Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was among a host of government officials present at the event, which was proudly brought to you by Bud Light. No, I’m not joking.

If you think all that was bad enough, consider that “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children,” was a real chant heard in downtown Manhattan last Friday from LGBT activists taking part in New York City’s annual drag queen parade.

The march launched the city’s “Pride Weekend”, scheduled for the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising, often heralded as the dawn of the gay rights movement.