Liberalism is broken and Canada proves it

Liberalism is broken. This is a big kick-sand-in-my-face claim. And extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. Canada’s embrace of euthanasia supplies that evidence.

Let’s unpack this.

First, what is “liberalism”? Its meaning shifts depending on whether one is speaking of economics or politics or ethics. Edmund Fawcett’s excellent Liberalism: The Life of an Idea, surveys scores of varieties of liberalism over the past 200 years.

In a recent widely-read essay in The Atlantic, however, New York Times columnist David Brooks identified its core idea as autonomy. This is the notion that the ultimate goal of politics, economics and ethics is to permit individuals to achieve their self-chosen goals. As Brooks puts it: “The state has no right to impinge on a citizen’s individual freedom of choice, provided that the person isn’t harming anyone else.”

The English philosopher John Stuart Mill wrote the classic explanation of autonomy in his 1859 tract On Liberty. Mill is to liberalism what Marx is to Communism or Thomas Aquinas to Catholicism – a patron saint whose words are used as epigraphs and memes and emblazoned on T-shirts.

Brooks is a thoughtful, moderate, eloquent American liberal and Mill has a special place in his heart. He paints an aureole of noble humanitarianism around Mill and his wife Harriet and his essay even begins with a sentimental tribute to their marriage. Together they produced On Liberty, which is, according to Brooks, “one of the founding documents of our liberal world order”.

The liberalism that the Mills championed is what we enjoy today as we walk down the street and greet a great variety of social types. It’s what we enjoy when we get on the internet and throw ourselves into the messy clash of ideas. It is this liberalism that we defend when we back the Ukrainians in their fight against Russian tyranny, when we stand up to authoritarians on the right and the left, to those who would impose speech codes, ban books, and subvert elections.

(More about his crush on Mill below.)

Notwithstanding the benevolence of its architect, Brooks is dismayed to see that the good ship Liberalism is breaking up on the reef of Canadian euthanasia.

Canada’s liberal credentials are impeccable; its Charter of Rights and Freedoms is a model for other countries. But why are so many people dying? Euthanasia – or, as it is called in Canada Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) – has swollen from zero to more than 10,000 in five years. That’s one in 30 of all Canadian deaths.

And, as Brooks documents, it is not only terminally ill patients afflicted with grievous suffering who are taking advantage of it. People have been euthanised for hearing loss, loneliness, and poverty. People are being euthanised for their organs. MAiD has become normalised as an end-of-life medical option. Brooks quotes the president of the Quebec College of Physicians; he declared that assisted suicide “is not a political or moral or religious issue. It is a medical issue.”

The unstoppable Canadian euthanasia juggernaut is a nightmare. Brooks ruefully acknowledges that it is the logical consequence of liberalism:

Autonomy-based liberalism starts with one core conviction: I possess myself. I am a piece of property that I own. Because I possess property rights to myself, I can dispose of my property as I see fit. My life is a project that I am creating, and nobody else has the right to tell me how to build or dispose of my one and only life … If you start with autonomy-based liberalism, MAID is where you wind up.

Nazi sympathisers looked at Auschwitz and repented. Communists looked at the Gulag and repented. Canada is Brooks’s Damascus moment. He gazes with horror at the mounting death toll and tells himself that there must be a better way. An ideology that leads to this insanity must be rotten. QED: Liberalism is broken. And Canada proves it.