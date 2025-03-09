Literal symbols for a post-literate world

Our cultural landscape is looking more and more like a post-literate desert. We are losing the intrinsic meaning of words, struggling to define something as basic as “woman” without lapsing into circular reasoning or solipsistic definitions like “someone who identifies as a woman.”

Overuse of technology is turning out a generation more at home with emojis than the alphabet. Messages in semi-literate sentences are displacing face-to-face or phone conversations. And writing an email or (gasp!) a letter with more than a few coherent sentences is a dying art.

Our cultural and technological silos of Babel are splintering our heritage of language, leaving us unable to understand one another at the most basic level. Some people use words with quite different meanings from what they meant yesterday. But words are important. They are the building blocks of rationality and communication. A paradox of the global village is that we are increasingly dealing with one another across linguistic chasms.

Can a universal script be developed using symbols to denote concepts independent of their sounds in spoken language? This idea is at least 400 years old. The 17th century philosopher and mathematician Leibniz envisaged a universal written language (characteristica universalis) akin to the notations for maths or music in their respective domains:

“And although learned men have long since thought of some kind of language or universal characteristic by which all concepts and things can be put into beautiful order, and with whose help different nations might communicate their thoughts and each read in his own language what another has written in his, yet no one has attempted a language or characteristic which includes at once both the arts of discovery and judgement, that is, one whose signs and characters serve the same purpose that arithmetical signs serve for numbers, and algebraic signs for quantities taken abstractly. Yet it does seem that since God has bestowed these two sciences on mankind, he has sought to notify us that a far greater secret lies hidden in our understanding, of which these are but the shadows.”

The 900 pictograms of Blissymbols are perhaps the nearest thing there is to a “purely visual, speech-less language”. It found a niche as a bridge to spoken language for children with cerebral palsy. A more recent invention is iConji, a set of apps built around 1,200 icons “culled from base words used in common daily communications, word frequency lists, often-used mathematical and logical symbols, punctuation symbols, and the flags of all nations.”

None of these invented languages has proven to be elegant and intuitive enough to attract a critical mass of users. Modern developments like the emojis used for text messaging do not constitute a self-contained language.