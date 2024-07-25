Will Maduro hold onto power in Venezuela’s 2024 election?

On July 28, up to twenty-one million voters will pick a president and vice president in Venezuela’s most open contest in more than a decade. The increasingly authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro is seeking a third six-year term against opposition frontrunner Edmundo González Urrutia and eight other candidates.

Under his rule, the economy more than halved, the political space closed, and many Venezuelans voted with their feet. Nearly eight million people, or around a fifth of the population, have left the country since Maduro first took office in 2013 in one of the largest displacement crises in the world. The majority have stayed in Latin America and the Caribbean; an estimated nearly three million live in neighbouring Colombia alone.

Who are the main candidates?

Edmundo González Urrutia. A retired diplomat and relative newcomer to electoral politics, González Urrutia is the candidate for the Unitary Platform, the main opposition coalition. He currently commands a sizable lead in independent polls.

Nicolás Maduro. Incumbent since 2013, Maduro trails González Urrutia by around twenty percentage points in most independent polls, though some report the gap has shrunk since December.

The government approved the participation of eight other candidates who collectively poll around or below 10 percent.

What’s at stake?

Democracy. A potential opposition win would bring new possibilities for democracy and political stability. González Urrutia has committed to reestablishing independent institutions — courts, legislatures, and government agencies — restoring freedom of expression, and releasing all of Venezuela’s nearly three hundred political prisoners. On the other hand, some pollsters predict that his loss could wipe the opposition off Venezuela’s political map, making future democracy even less likely.

Economy. The opposition seeks to revive the economy after decades of government mismanagement and corruption that has shrunk the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) by roughly three-quarters, driven tens of millions into poverty, and pushed millions more to leave.

More than 80 percent of Venezuelans live in poverty, and nearly 70 percent of hospitals lack basic services and medical supplies. And while the six months of US sanctions relief boosted oil revenues, they failed to bring production over one million barrels per day.

González Urrutia has yet to lay out a formal economic plan, but he has aligned himself with Machado’s, which includes privatising state-owned companies — the oil business among them. In addition to backing the transition to renewable energy sources, González Urrutia supports seeking loans from multilateral organisations to help settle Venezuela’s estimated $150 billion debt, an in-depth evaluation of operations at the state oil company, and mitigating the environmental and social impacts of the country’s mining industry.

Migration. If Maduro wins, it’s likely that millions more Venezuelans will join the nearly eight million currently living abroad. A May poll by Venezuelan firm Meganálisis estimates around 40 percent of Venezuelans — some ten million people, many of them young — will consider leaving the country; most will end up in neighbouring countries.

Others will travel farther, towards the United States. In 2023, more than 328,000 Venezuelans crossed the Darién Gap, a sixty-mile forest route between Colombia and Panama on the way to the southern US border. Since October 2019, US Customs and Border Protection has encountered upwards of eight hundred thousand Venezuelan migrants between legal points of entry. Over 450,000 have arrived in the United States since 2021 with temporary protected status, humanitarian parole, or refugee status, allowing them to stay in the United States for months or years.

Why are the elections happening?

The opposition has been virtually absent from elections since 2015, with the government banning most serious candidates, intimidating others, and rigging votes. In October 2023, Maduro agreed with the opposition to hold a competitive, internationally monitored presidential race in the second half of 2024.

In exchange, the United States lifted sanctions on Venezuela’s oil and gas sector — its main export and revenue source — for six months with provisions to reimpose them if Maduro faltered on his democratic commitments. The opposition united behind presidential candidate María Corina Machado, a former lawmaker and longtime establishment critic.