- Free newsletter
- The Latest
- Topics
-
About
Make this election a plebiscite on woke politicians
I confess to having been duped. Stupid of me. Being of a certain age myself, when Joe Biden froze, when he couldn’t remember a name, I made excuses for him.
Those policies which I didn’t like were his responsibility, but they were due to misinformation, or prejudice, or malice. Not senility.
Then came the debate and I realised that I had, like the whole Democratic Party and most of the media, been deceived.
Well, Joe is gone now and his vice-president, Kamala Harris, is standing on the shoulders of a giant. “Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishment over the last three years is unmatched in modern history,” she says.
Unmatched. Yeah, that’s a good way to describe it. No other president has ever been a Manchurian Candidate for Planned Parenthood.
To lighten the burden of self-reproach, I will say that I had misgivings about Joe soon after he was inaugurated.
Here was this vaguely pro-life guy who had slipped his moorings and drifted out onto the stormy seas of wokeness.
Fifty years ago, in 1974 the newly-minted Senator from Delaware said: “when it comes to issues like abortion, amnesty, and acid, I’m about as liberal as your grandmother. I don’t like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far.” In 2006, he said: “I’m a little bit of an odd man out in my party … I do not view abortion as a choice and a right.” A year later he said: “I’m a practicing Catholic, and [abortion] is the biggest dilemma for me in terms of comporting my religious and cultural views with my political responsibility."
But by 2020 he was appearing in a Planned Parenthood video to declare: “We will protect women’s constitutional right to choose. I’m proud to stand with you in this fight.” And in 2022, he said from the White House: “I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental.”
How did he move from being a pro-life Catholic to a grunt in Planned Parenthood’s militia? Ambition? Or senility?
His embrace of the LGBT agenda was so complete, so unquestioning, so reflexive, that it suggests the latter. Agenda has a conspiracy-theory ring to it, but it’s a simple statement of fact:
Abortion. Tick
Gay rights. Tick
Trans rights. Tick
Teen trans mutilation. Tick
Pressure on developing countries to promote abortion and LGBT rights. Tick.
On the day he was inaugurated, Joe “issued the most substantive, wide-ranging LGBTQ executive order in U.S. history”, to quote the Human Rights Campaign, a leading LGBTQ advocacy group.
Join Mercator today for free and get our latest news and analysis
Buck internet censorship and get the news you may not get anywhere else, delivered right to your inbox. It's free and your info is safe with us, we will never share or sell your personal data.
He followed that up with highly symbolic appointments. Pete Buttigieg became Secretary of Transportation. Buttigieg is same-sex married and has twin children born to a surrogate mother who has been erased from their lives. Admiral Rachel Levine became US Assistant Secretary for Health, the highest ranking openly transgender official in the Administration. Sam Brinton, a non-binary drag queen, became a deputy assistant secretary in the Department of Energy – and was later sacked after being charged with stealing women’s luggage at airports on several occasions.
Every year – 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 – Joe issued a syrupy endorsement of trans rights on Transgender Day of Visibility. “You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.” The fact that medical authorities overseas were repudiating trans medicine didn’t bother him. The fact that trans teens were detransitioning after their bodies had been mutilated and their fertility destroyed didn’t bother him.
In retrospect, it should have been clear that the Joe Biden of 1974 had gone stark, raving senile.
Through his weakness, Joe confirmed the Democrats as the Party of Wokeness.
So be it. But my feeling is that most Americans outside of Hollywood and Manhattan have serious misgivings about electing another Planned Parenthood marionette.
I have a suggestion for Kamala. Test the strength of Joe’s legacy. Make November 5 a plebiscite on wokeness. Choose Pete Buttigieg as your running mate. He’s angling for it:
If @VP Harris is looking for a new Veep to cut JD Vance and Trump to pieces in an entertaining way, we all sure know a guy who can do it with a smile: Slayer @PeteButtigieg. 👀https://t.co/oWLGONwV4G— James Connor 🌊 (@toJamesConnor) July 21, 2024
Leave a legacy of your own. Seek an unequivocal endorsement of Joe’s woke agenda. It’s your destiny.
Forward this article to your friends now!
Michael Cook is editor of Mercator
Image credits: official White House photo by Adam Schultz / 2021
Have your say!
Join Mercator and post your comments.
-
Michael Cook commented 2024-07-24 08:27:49 +1000 FlagAbout Pete Buttigieg’s children. True, he did not give a shout-out to the surrogate mother. They adopted the children. But whether they were with an adoption agency or from a surrogate mother, they would almost certainly have to be legally adopted, as Buttgieg and his partner were neither the birth mother nor her spouse. Pink News describes them as the children of a surrogate:
https://www.thepinknews.com/2021/10/21/pete-chasten-buttigieg-twins-view/
and a more sober look at the ambiguity concludes that they were born to a surrogate mother:
https://cbc-network.org/2021/09/the-rarity-of-twin-adoption-versus-the-reality-of-surrogacy/
-
mrscracker commented 2024-07-24 05:12:45 +1000Yes, Mr. Mouse. I’m all for feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, & visiting those in prison. If the corporal works of mercy were the definition of “woke” I’d be 100% woke myself. But that’s not the entire definition today. Language changes from one season to the next whether we approve or not.
-
Anon Emouse commented 2024-07-24 02:08:29 +1000Michael,
“So be it. But my feeling is that most Americans outside of Hollywood and Manhattan have serious misgivings about electing another Planned Parenthood marionette.”
Tell me, which is the party that elected an actor (Reagan) to the office of President? Which party elected a reality-tv star and a Manhattan real-estate magnate to the position? Please stop using “Manhattan” and “Hollywood” as pejoratives, its beneath the dignity of the argument you’re presenting.
Additionally, taking pot shots at Secretary Buttigieg and his husband for adopting twins? Most reports I’ve read stated the adopted and didn’t use commercial surrogacy (which I know you hate). But I guess this means you think same-sex couples shouldn’t be allowed to adopt unwanted children?
-
Lisa Goddard commented 2024-07-24 01:27:22 +1000My comments here don’t necessarily relate to this specific article.
I hoped this news stream would be like Bioedge which really was ‘dignitarian’ – in that it respected all persons, and gave a Christian perspective in a balanced and informed way.
I am a conservative Christian and conservative about ethical issues. But the articles in Mercator have a rhetorical, fervid and biased edge. Perhaps extremist kind of language sells better which is why Mercator prospers while Bioedge had to close. Very sad. I will be unsubscribing.
-
Anon Emouse commented 2024-07-24 01:20:03 +1000mrscracker,
https://www.fox13news.com/news/what-does-woke-mean-gov-desantis-officials-answer-during-andrew-warren-trial
“The governor’s general counsel, Ryan Newman, said, in general, it means “the belief there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them.”
I feel like Christ would be accused of being “woke” for his stances on feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, housing the homeless, caring for the sick, etc.
-
mrscracker commented 2024-07-24 00:05:07 +1000“Being “woke” simply means caring about marginalized groups. "
********
That was true Mr. Bunyan, but language changes & evolves in meaning over time.
-
mrscracker commented 2024-07-24 00:03:15 +1000Joe Biden appears unwell & certainly has suffered a decline of some sort over the years. But I think the dementia hand has been overplayed. He may not be holding a full deck at all times but I believe he’s more aware of what’s going on than the media portrays.
Showing him at his very worst in an unusually early debate seemed orchestrated for the results we see now. Someone called it a “soft coup.”
-
Anon Emouse commented 2024-07-23 21:35:00 +1000How many abortions do you think Donald paid for before he was president?
-
-
-
Trotsky Lives! commented 2024-07-23 18:13:18 +1000Rhubarb, rhubarb. Couldn’t have said it better myself. Which is the problem with this article. You are preaching to the choir, or whatever the metaphor it. The problem is that no one will be persuaded of your point of view. If you’re lucky, people who don’t like Biden will continue not liking Biden. People who more or less support Biden/Harris will be sneer at the rhubarb. The score card is still 0-0.
-
Steven Meyer commented 2024-07-23 16:00:56 +1000For what it’s worth my money is still on Trump/Vance to win in November.
Dementing Don won’t make it through his term. My best guess, before the end of 2025 it’ll be President Vance.
This is a forecast, not an endorsement of Trump/Vance.
Of the two lousy options on offer I personally think Harris is the less awful.
Not by any means a good option. Not someone I’d like to see president. Just less awful than Trump/Vance.
-
Paul Bunyan commented 2024-07-23 15:47:15 +1000Being “woke” simply means caring about marginalized groups. Those who oppose wokeness tend to advocate for extreme right-wing policies that cut taxes on the rich and exacerbate income inequality.
Anti-woke politicians aren’t interested in making life better for most people. They convince large swathes of the population to vote against their own financial interests by citing the culture war and lying about what liberal policies do in practice.
-