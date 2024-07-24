Make this election a plebiscite on woke politicians

I confess to having been duped. Stupid of me. Being of a certain age myself, when Joe Biden froze, when he couldn’t remember a name, I made excuses for him.

Those policies which I didn’t like were his responsibility, but they were due to misinformation, or prejudice, or malice. Not senility.

Then came the debate and I realised that I had, like the whole Democratic Party and most of the media, been deceived.

Well, Joe is gone now and his vice-president, Kamala Harris, is standing on the shoulders of a giant. “Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishment over the last three years is unmatched in modern history,” she says.

Unmatched. Yeah, that’s a good way to describe it. No other president has ever been a Manchurian Candidate for Planned Parenthood.

To lighten the burden of self-reproach, I will say that I had misgivings about Joe soon after he was inaugurated.

Here was this vaguely pro-life guy who had slipped his moorings and drifted out onto the stormy seas of wokeness.

Fifty years ago, in 1974 the newly-minted Senator from Delaware said: “when it comes to issues like abortion, amnesty, and acid, I’m about as liberal as your grandmother. I don’t like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far.” In 2006, he said: “I’m a little bit of an odd man out in my party … I do not view abortion as a choice and a right.” A year later he said: “I’m a practicing Catholic, and [abortion] is the biggest dilemma for me in terms of comporting my religious and cultural views with my political responsibility."

But by 2020 he was appearing in a Planned Parenthood video to declare: “We will protect women’s constitutional right to choose. I’m proud to stand with you in this fight.” And in 2022, he said from the White House: “I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental.”

How did he move from being a pro-life Catholic to a grunt in Planned Parenthood’s militia? Ambition? Or senility?

His embrace of the LGBT agenda was so complete, so unquestioning, so reflexive, that it suggests the latter. Agenda has a conspiracy-theory ring to it, but it’s a simple statement of fact:

Abortion. Tick

Gay rights. Tick

Trans rights. Tick

Teen trans mutilation. Tick

Pressure on developing countries to promote abortion and LGBT rights. Tick.

On the day he was inaugurated, Joe “issued the most substantive, wide-ranging LGBTQ executive order in U.S. history”, to quote the Human Rights Campaign, a leading LGBTQ advocacy group.