250 years since her birth, Jane Austen still has the best marriage advice

There are few things like a literary anniversary to lift the tone of society, and this year culminates in a particularly happy one. December 16th marks 250 years since the birth of Jane Austen, author of six of the best novels in the English language, and without doubt the most popular.

Even today, with younger generations challenged by anything longer than an Instagram post, her stories of the trials and triumphs of daughters of the Georgian gentry inspire film versions that keep her plots and characters alive, or at least undead. Ball gowns and breeches continue to fascinate, and heroines can be turned into spunky feminists or even anti-racists to suit current tastes.

It is doubtful, however, that Millennials will be swept up into Austen fever by the spate of articles, television dramas, tours to Chawton and Bath, high teas and virtual birthday parties on offer this year. Even if some are, it will profit them little unless they read Miss Austen’s books and discover the full effect of Mr Darcy’s 5-page letter on Miss Elizabeth Bennet, or of the aftermath of the Box Hill picnic on Emma Woodhouse, among other momentous things.

What would Jane Austen herself like twenty-somethings to take from her intimate portraits of "three or four families in a Country Village” painted on a “little bit (two Inches wide) of Ivory” with very fine brushstrokes? I think she would draw our attention to three things: marriage, parenthood, and character.

Marriage

Surveying the trainwreck we have made of marriage and the family over the past half-century and more, she could point out that you can’t have a true romantic comedy without a marriage or three. In fact, she would say, you can’t have a healthy society without marriage as the guarantor of family stability and economic security, as well as greater odds of happiness than the fragile alternatives of our own time.

Yes, there was a lot wrong with marriage in her day: the class system, laws of inheritance tied to the male line, and very limited opportunities for single women to support themselves without charitable relatives or enduring genteel misery as a governess. Austen herself was an exception – her income of about 600 pounds from her novels in her lifetime has been calculated as equivalent today to USD$40,000 to $60,000. Even she, however, depended heavily on family support and affection.

It is also true that individual marriages in her novels are a mixed bag. Some are good – as the Bennets’ Gardiner relations in Pride and Prejudice demonstrate, or Admiral Croft and his seafaring wife in Persuasion – but Mr and Mrs Bennet are so ill-matched it is a miracle that they have even two sensible daughters out of five. Charlotte Lucas, their neighbour’s eldest daughter, marries the stupid Mr Collins for security, only to admit that the more they are apart, the better she likes it.

Still, in a world without divorce, birth control, career women or social welfare, spouses have no option but to accept the consequences of their married state, and who can say that the results are worse than in today’s unwed and broken families?

The parenthood lottery

Incompetent and/or negligent parents are a serious problem in most of Austen’s stories. Though mitigated (or increased in some cases) by servants, tutors and relations, the harm they do through weakness or misuse of power is a source of scandal, misery and moral chaos among their children.

In the face of his wife’s shallowness and “nerves”, not to mention his own indolence, Mr Bennet opts out of parenting altogether, emerging from his study only to joke about the silliness of his younger daughters, as if it were not largely his own fault. Even in the middle of the crisis caused by Lydia’s elopement with Wickham, he assures Elizabeth that his contrition for this body blow to the family won’t last more than a fortnight.

In Persuasion, Anne Elliot’s widowed father is a vain spendthrift (his wife was the prudent one) who, like Anne’s two sisters, is devoid of understanding or sympathy for her suffering following the breaking of an engagement under pressure. Instead, they exploit her good nature and availability.