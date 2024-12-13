Mary, Baby Jesus, and that other guy

A necessity

I pondered afresh this year how Joseph was not simply a noble accessory in the story; he was a necessity. This struck me powerfully this season because it so happens that my first daughter gave birth to her first daughter just days ago, right in the midst of the Christmas rush. So everywhere I look I see glowing statues of a mother, a father, and a baby in the hay. And in my mind’s eye I see my daughter, her baby, and the father of that baby standing by, encircled by a halo of goodness, innocence, and joy.

We Facetimed them in the hours after they came home from the hospital. The wounds of childbirth were still fresh, and sheer exhaustion was setting in as the adrenaline wore off. My daughter told us of her husband’s attentiveness, his patience in the hospital and at home, his many acts of service, his changing of diapers, and rocking of the baby. She expressed deep gratitude for him. She said, “I’m so thankful for everything he does, however small. Even if he goes to the other room to get something, it’s a big deal to me.” She concluded with tenderness, “I can’t imagine doing this by myself.”

My daughter is experiencing for herself what God knew: Mary needed Joseph. Joseph was not just meant to be a tall, dark figurine in a nativity set. He was vital to the whole project. Jesus was sent to a mother, and the work of a mother is best accomplished if it is supported by the work of a father. God knew this, and He ensured that Mary would have an immediate guardian, comforter, and helper at her side.

This is, in fact, the thing God intended when he instituted marriage from the beginning—that every woman would have a guardian, a worker, a comforter, a defender, a provider at her side, bound to her by law and by covenant so that new life could be guarded safely into the world and supported thereafter.

A Good Man

While the women of the world are being told, “You don’t need a man,” each woman who has a good man in her life comes to understand how helpful it is to have a capable man who loves you at your side. It is an irreplaceable advantage. Some would even call it a godsend.

Joseph gets a nod of recognition now and again, but Mary is the one who is immortalized in countless songs and revered in countries around the world, as perhaps she should be. Her contribution is momentous. But Joseph—along with all the other fathers in the world who are attentively standing by and willingly serving their wives and families day after day after day—should get more than a nod. Because—even for Jesus—fathers are not an accessory; they are a necessity.

God bless them, every one.

Kimberly Ells is the author of The Invincible Family. Follow her at Invincible Family Substack.

Image credit: Tallenge story website