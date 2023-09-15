Meet Luka Hein, the fifth American detransitioner to sue over rushed treatment

After just two medical appointments, Luka Hein underwent a double mastectomy at age 16.

Now at age 21, the Minnesota detransitioner is suing her doctors for the rushed procedure, becoming the fifth person in the United States to pursue legal action for hasty ‘gender affirming’ treatment.

In recent months, Chloe Cole, Layla Jane, Prisha Mosley and Soren Aldaco have launched similar lawsuits against the medical professionals entrusted with their care when they were teenagers.

Luka Hein’s story is particularly noteworthy.

“I was going through the darkest and most chaotic time in my life, and instead of being given the help I needed, these doctors affirmed that chaos into reality,” Luka told the Daily Mail.

“I don’t think kids can ever consent to having full bodily functions taken away at a young age before they even know what that means,” she contends.

“I was talked into medical intervention that I could not fully understand the long-term impacts and consequences of.”

Luka’s 28-page lawsuit, filed in the District Court of Douglas County in Nebraska this week against four University of Nebraska Medical Center staff, sketches out the remaining storyline.

At age 13, Luka began experiencing mental health problems in the midst of her parents’ tumultuous divorce.

Shuffled between households, she began struggling at school, losing her appetite, suffering from panic attacks, and flirting with self-harm and the idea of suicide.