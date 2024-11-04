Memoirs from communist states: harrowing tales of survival

The Bitter Sea: Coming of Age in a China Before Mao

Charles N. Li | HarperCollins, 2009 | 298 pages



The Aquariums of Pyongyang: Ten Years in the North Korean Gulag

Kang Chol-hwan & Pierre Rigoulot | Basic Books, 2005 | 266 pages



As a descendant of a woman who emigrated to a British colony (Singapore) before Communism overtook her homeland, I have felt profoundly grateful to my courageous grandmother for saving almost her entire family from that destructive Russian ideology. (Unfortunately, my great-uncle did not make it out before the border closed, though my grandmother had secured a visa for him after bringing her five sisters and mother across.)

I have been curious about what life was like in China before Chairman Mao. Professor Charles Li’s (Chinese name: Li Na) autobiography of his childhood years, The Bitter Sea: Coming of Age in a China Before Mao, opened my eyes to a complicated reality beyond the simplified narratives in my school history books.

Li’s father was a high-ranking minister in the puppet government of Nanjing under Japanese occupation, and his family enjoyed the wealth and prestige that came with his position. Having read Iris Chang’s The Rape of Nanking as a teenager, and learned even more gruesome details of the Japanese war crimes while studying 20th-century history at Campion College, I was surprised that highly educated Chinese politicians like Li’s father had actually collaborated with the cruel Japanese oppressors of their people.

However, I suppose Li Senior had done what he had thought was advantageous for his own family, only to narrowly escape capital punishment when Chiang Kai-Shek’s army liberated Nanjing. He was imprisoned for treason and his family reduced to life in a slum on the outskirts of the city.

Yet, the young Li Na exhilarated in the freedom of the slum. Previously cooped up in his palatial family mansion, accompanied solely by his nursemaid, he had often peered from the balcony, wondering about the world outside. In the slum, he befriended other street urchins, and they happily whiled away their time rearing silkworms and fighting crickets, or stealing fruit to supplement their meagre diets.

Civil war and political turmoil

After a year, Li was sent away to live with his aunt Helen in Shanghai, under the rule of the Nationalist Party of Chiang Kai-Shek. Busy battling the Communist army, the Nationalists were lax in government; corruption and crime were rife in the bustling port city, with police extorting bribes from victims of crime. No wonder the Shanghainese initially welcomed the well-mannered Communist army, which established civic order. Alas, this swiftly developed into totalitarianism, with the Communists even dictating when citizens should nap.

Li Na and his aunt escaped to Hong Kong in the nick of time, just before the Communists closed the border. He rejoined his parents and siblings; Chiang Kai-Shek had released his father before the Communists took Nanjing.

Exile in a British colony was unsatisfactory for Li Senior, who chafed under the rule of the imperious foreigners. The British exploited local labourers or coolies (ku li: bitter labour), paying them in opium, which reduced their appetites and ensured an early death after some months of backbreaking work. But, branded a traitor, Li Na’s father could never return to mainland China.

Contrary to common sense, given what we now know of communist regimes, Li Na actually ventured back to mainland China, hoping to enter university there. He describes the shocking state of affairs under communism, with “foreign” students subsisting on rice porridge and tasteless vegetables that had been overgrown to meet quotas, resulting in woody specimens full of splinters. Meanwhile, communist cadres feasted on meat dishes in restaurants.

Other youth like him had returned to the motherland from Hong Kong and Macau, as well as all over South-East Asia – Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines – because of “a strong anti-Chinese sentiment mushrooming in their countries, which had recently freed themselves from colonialism… under colonial rule the Chinese had enjoyed a social and economic status higher than that of the indigenous population.” This was surprising to me, that young men and women had voluntarily sought their futures in a communist nation. But of course, the famines and genocide had not yet transpired.

These youth were all herded into a “special school for students returned from overseas”, a communist re-education centre, to undergo “thought reform”. After a year of Maoist indoctrination and public self-criticism sessions, the students were assessed for any hint of “counter-revolutionary thought”; those deemed satisfactorily cleansed were permitted to enter university.

Li Na relates the imbecility of the “national mobilisation to exterminate the ‘Four Pests’”, where “all 500 million people in China stopped work in order to take up a single specific task – the extermination of sparrows, flies, mosquitoes and rats.” Instead of allowing the students to kill flies at the source, their latrines, with lime powder, their communist instructor said,

“Swatting flies is a decision made by the party in the central government… You don’t mean to imply that you are wiser than Chairman Mao and Premier Chou, do you?”

Then she ordered them to partake in a fly-swatting competition.

Of course, the destruction of these creatures – particularly birds, which were killed indiscriminately by banging pots and gongs to frighten them, then stomped to death – created a massive imbalance in the ecosystem and resulted in famine.